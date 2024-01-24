Bihar alliance divided on Bharat Ratna? Rahul Gandhi says 'symbolic politics'; Nitish thanks PM Modi

The Congress party on Wednesday renewed the call for a nationwide caste census as it welcomed the decision of the Narendra Modi government to confer Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, to two-time Bihar chief minister and socialist icon Karpoori Thakur posthumously. Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav (Left), CM Nitish Kumar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in charge of communications, alleged that the decision reflects the Modi government's “desperation and hypocrisy”.

“Bhagidari Nyay is one of the five pillars of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. It will need a nation-wide caste census as a starting point,” Ramesh said in a social media post on X.

Highlighting Gandhi's repeated call to release the 2011 caste census data, Ramesh said that the government has refused to do it as well as to commit itself to conducting an updated nationwide caste census.

“Conducting a caste census to give participation to all sections would truly be the most appropriate tribute to Jananayak Karpoori Thakur ji, but the Modi government is running away from it,” he added.

While Rahul Gandhi welcomed the decision, he also took a dig at the centre for not releasing the Social and Economic Caste Census.

“The country now needs real justice, not symbolic politics.”

“I pay respectful tribute to Jannayak Karpoori Thakur ji, an incomparable warrior of social justice, on his birth centenary. He is certainly a precious gem of India and the decision to award him Bharat Ratna posthumously is welcomed.”

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and the alliance partners in Bihar – particularly Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD– have raced to claim the credit for the government's decision to award Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur.

“We have been demanding Bharat Ratna for socialist icon Karpoori Thakur for the last several years. He fought for the cause of weaker and marginalised sections of society throughout his life. He was deeply concerned with the upliftment of the weaker sections. I thank the central government for announcing this award to the great socialist leader”, Bihar deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav posted on X.

The RJD leader also shared his old speeches on the microblogging site in which he was seen demanding Bharat Ratna for Thakur.

Nitish Kumar thanked Prime Minister Modi for the decision to confer Bharat Ratna on his political mentor and asserted that it would send a positive message among the deprived sections.

"I have been demanding Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur for long. I am delighted by the announcement. It brings to fruition a long-standing demand of the JD(U)", said Kumar.

Thakur was known for his contributions to social justice and his efforts to uplift the marginalised sections of society.

He served as the chief minister of Bihar for two non-consecutive terms. His first term was from December 1970 to June 1971, and his second term was from December 1977 to April 1979. Thakur was associated with the socialist movement and was a prominent leader in the Janata Party. He was also known for implementing the "Karpoori Thakur Formula," which aimed at providing reservations in government jobs for the economically backward classes.