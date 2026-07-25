Bharatiya Kisan Union to join students’ protest in Delhi; march on July 27

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), one of Punjab’s largest farmers’ organisation on Friday announced that it will join the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led students’ protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and will begin its march to the national capital on July 27.

Mann on X said that the union’s members will remain in Delhi until the students’ demands are accepted. (X/ramanmann1974)

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“The decision was taken in a meeting that happened late Friday. We believe in what the children are fighting for. Their cause is just and so, to show our solidarity, we have decided to march to the national capital. Right now, we assess, about 500-1000 farmers will be joining the march,” Punjab farmer leader Ramandeep Singh Mann told HT.

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Mann on X said that the union’s members will remain in Delhi until the students’ demands are accepted.

The farmers’ body also plans to send volunteers and essential supplies, including dry rations, to help sustain the sit-in, which has continued despite police action earlier this week and advisories issued by universities asking students to stay away from the protest site.

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The students’ protest, which began over alleged examination irregularities has since broadened into demands for reforms in the education system and has emerged as one of the largest youth mobilisations in recent years.

Protesters are demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and stronger safeguards against question paper leaks and other examination-related irregularities.

Support for the agitation has steadily expanded beyond student groups. Civil society organisations, teachers, political leaders and citizens have joined demonstrations in several cities over the past week.

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The Punjab-based union, BKU, commands a large grassroots network and played a prominent role in the 2020-21 farmers’ protest against the now-repealed farm laws.