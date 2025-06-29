Bharatpur: 4 killed, 3 injured after mud wall collapses at water project site

Bharatpur: Four people were killed while three people were injured on Sunday after a mud wall collapsed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur where work is going on under the Chambal drinking water scheme, police said. Rescue operation is underway. Villagers from Jangi Ka Nagla, Uttu and other villages had reached to take soil that was being dug at the site. (Sourced/HT)

The site is located between village Jangi Ka Nagla and Daulatgarh, under the Gehndoli Mode police station.

Villagers from Jangi Ka Nagla, Uttu and other villages had reached to take soil that was being dug at the site. “The Chambal drinking water scheme ‘s digging work was on where the villagers in the early morning reached there to take soil,” Uchchain circle officer Anil Doriya said.

A mud wall collapsed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur where work is going on under the Chambal drinking water scheme (Sourced/HT)

Police reached the spot and started a rescue operation. Around seven villagers, including women, were trapped. Those rescued were taken to district Raj Bahadur Memorial hospital, where doctors declared four of them dead.

The deceased were identified as Anukul Kumar,24, Vimla Devi,44,Yogesh Kumari,25 and Vinod Devi,55,native of village Uttu under Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh.

Bharatpur district collector Qamar-ul-Zaman Chaudhary visited the hospital to ensure proper treatment is given to the injured people.