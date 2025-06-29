Search
Sunday, Jun 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bharatpur: 4 killed, 3 injured after mud wall collapses at water project site

BySuresh Foujdar
Jun 29, 2025 12:08 PM IST

The site is located between village Jangi Ka Nagla and Daulatgarh, under the Gehndoli Mode police station. Around 15 villagers including women were trapped

Bharatpur: Four people were killed while three people were injured on Sunday after a mud wall collapsed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur where work is going on under the Chambal drinking water scheme, police said. Rescue operation is underway.

Villagers from Jangi Ka Nagla, Uttu and other villages had reached to take soil that was being dug at the site. (Sourced/HT)
Villagers from Jangi Ka Nagla, Uttu and other villages had reached to take soil that was being dug at the site. (Sourced/HT)

The site is located between village Jangi Ka Nagla and Daulatgarh, under the Gehndoli Mode police station.

Villagers from Jangi Ka Nagla, Uttu and other villages had reached to take soil that was being dug at the site. “The Chambal drinking water scheme ‘s digging work was on where the villagers in the early morning reached there to take soil,” Uchchain circle officer Anil Doriya said.

A mud wall collapsed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur where work is going on under the Chambal drinking water scheme (Sourced/HT)
A mud wall collapsed in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur where work is going on under the Chambal drinking water scheme (Sourced/HT)

Police reached the spot and started a rescue operation. Around seven villagers, including women, were trapped. Those rescued were taken to district Raj Bahadur Memorial hospital, where doctors declared four of them dead.

The deceased were identified as Anukul Kumar,24, Vimla Devi,44,Yogesh Kumari,25 and Vinod Devi,55,native of village Uttu under Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh.

Bharatpur district collector Qamar-ul-Zaman Chaudhary visited the hospital to ensure proper treatment is given to the injured people.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bharatpur: 4 killed, 3 injured after mud wall collapses at water project site
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On