Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad leads ‘Arakshan Bachao’ march in Delhi

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 15:04 IST

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Sunday is leading a march in New Delhi against the Supreme Court’s ruling on reservations in appointments and promotions in government jobs, news agency ANI reported.

Chandrashekhar Azad had given a call for the ‘Aarakshan Bachao’ march from Mandi House to Parliament on February 12 and also declared a nation-wide shutdown on February 23 the same day.

His Bharat Bandh call is against a Supreme Court ruling that states are not bound to provide reservation in promotion and appointments in public employment and that quota is not a fundamental right.

“All friends should prepare for Bharat Bandh on 23 February. We will march from Mandi House to Parliament on February 16 and tell the government that tampering with reservation will be tolerated. I appeal to all political parties to cooperate in the Bharat Bandh of 23 February. Jai Bheem,” he had tweeted in Hindi.

Chandrashekhar Azad had also urged MPs and MLAs belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes to build pressure on the government to bring an ordinance to nullify the ruling.

The government is not bound to provide reservation for appointments and promotions to public posts, and courts cannot give directions compelling states to reserve jobs or positions for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/STs), the Supreme Court had said in its judgment last week.

The top court also said that an individual does not have a fundamental right to claim reservation, and it is for the government to decide whether reservations are required in appointments and promotions.