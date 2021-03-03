Home / India News / Bhima Koregaon case: SC seeks response of NIA on bail plea of Gautam Navlakha
india news

Bhima Koregaon case: SC seeks response of NIA on bail plea of Gautam Navlakha

The bench took note of the brief submission of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Navlakha, and asked NIA to respond by March 15.
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:29 PM IST
A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit issued notice to the probe agency on the plea of the activist Gautam Navlakha against the Bombay High Court order of February 8 dismissing his bail plea.(HT File)

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought a response from the National Investigation Agency on the bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha in the alleged Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case.

A bench headed by Justice U U Lalit issued notice to the probe agency on the plea of the activist against the Bombay High Court order of February 8 dismissing his bail plea.

According to police, some activists allegedly made inflammatory speeches and provocative statements at the Elgar Parishad meet in Pune on December 31, 2017, which triggered violence at Koregaon Bhima in the district the next day.

The high court had said that "it sees no reason to interfere with a special court's order which earlier rejected his bail plea".

Topics
activist gautam navlakha elgar parishad
