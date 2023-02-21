Bhiwani killings: Police identify 8 more accused

The Rajasthan police have identified eight people, other than the one arrested, who were allegedly involved in the murder of two Muslim men of Bharatpur. The investigation, so far, has already pointed out that cow vigilantism was the reason behind the incident.

The charred bodies of the two men (Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 27), who were cousins, were found inside a vehicle in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Thursday. The families of the deceased said they were beaten and murdered by members of the Bajrang Dal – a claim rejected by the outfit.

The police had arrested the accused, Rinku Saini (32) who is from Firojpur Zirka in Nooh district of Haryana. He is a taxi driver and currently under police custody.

Director General of Police, Umesh Mishra said a missing complaint about Nasir and Junaid was lodged on February 15 at Gopalgarh police station in Bharatpur. The bodies of the two were found on February 16 in the Bhiwani area of Haryana.

“We have identified eight people on the basis of information gathered by interrogating Rinku, technical evidence, confidential information and statements of people related to the case. Against these eight people there is evidence which proves their involvement, and there is adequate evidence to arrest them,” said Mishra.

He said that besides these eight people, suspicion is there on other people also, as they are involved in the case in some way or the other. “These eight are other than Rinku, who were involved in this heinous crime. Our teams are constantly raiding places to arrest the accused,” he said.

The Bharatpur Range IG and SP are in touch with Haryana police officers and their counterparts at the highest level in this matter. Mishra said so far wherever the Rajasthan police have gone in Haryana, all legal procedures have been followed and Haryana police have been taken along.

On allegations of assault by an accused family in Nuh district, the DGP clarified that the Rajasthan police were accompanied by the local police and lawful action has been taken as per the prescribed procedure and no one’s human rights have been violated.

Meanwhile, a forensic team took samples of the victims’ family members in Bharatpur for DNA tests.

The relatives of the deceased continued their dharna (sit-in protest) on the second day demanding the arrest of Monu Manesar, the accused named in the FIR.

