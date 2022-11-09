Bhopal man killed his mother for mocking him, told family that she tripped: Police

BHOPAL: A 67-year-old woman in Bhopal was allegedly beaten to death by her son for refusing to search for a bride for him, police said.

The woman Asma Farukh, a resident of Khanu Gaon, was found in a pool of blood on Tuesday evening. She was taken to a private hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Her younger son, Abdul Ahad Farhan, 32, has been arrested.

Koh-e-fiza town inspector Vijay Sisodia said, “Asma Farukh’s elder son Ataullah Khan had gone outside on Tuesday. When he came back on Tuesday evening, Abdul informed that their mother fell from the first floor and was injured. They took Asma to a private hospital where the doctor declared her brought dead.”

In the postmortem report on Wednesday, police said it was revealed that Asma was brutally thrashed with rods before death. “Police detained her sons. In the interrogation, Abdul confessed to the crime. Abdul said he was asking his mother to search for a bride for him, but she mocked him and refused to do so,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He beat her mother with iron and plastic rods for 15 minutes, said the police officer.

An FIR has been registered against Abdul under section 302 (murder) of IPC. Abdul was arrested by the police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON