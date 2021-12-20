Bhopal records lowest December temperature in last 24 years

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions have swept most of northwest India, with Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal recording the lowest temperature in December in the past 24 years on Sunday night, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

“In Bhopal, the lowest temperature (of) 3.1 degrees Celsius was last recorded on December 11, 1997. On Sunday night, Bhopal recorded 3.4 degrees Celsius, a drop of 5.7 degree Celsius from normal,” said PK Saha, meteorological department scientist.

Minimum temperature in Pachmarhi, a popular hill station in the state, dropped to below freezing point on Monday as the weather department recorded the lowest temperature at -0.1°C. Saha said it was the lowest December temperature in the hill station in five years.

“Among plains, Umaria and Nowgong saw minimum temperature dropped to 1.1°C, which is also the lowest since 2011 in December. The two regions recorded a drop of 4.3°C and 4.2°C, respectively,” said Saha.

Severe cold waves will continue in 12 districts of Madhya Pradesh for at least another two days, said another met scientist GD Mishra.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan is also witnessing intense cold conditions with mercury dipping below freezing point at four places in the state on Sunday night, affecting the normal life.

According to the Met department, Fatehpur in Sikar district of the state recorded a minimum temperature of -1.8 degree Celsius, Churu recorded a low of minus 0.5°C, which was its lowest December temperature in the last 12 years, while Karauli saw mercury dipping to -0.1 degree Celsius.

The night temperatures dropped by around 5 degrees Celsius due to cold wave at Bhilwara (1.4°C), Alwar (1.1°C), Pilani (3.3°C), Chittorgarh (2.6°C), Ganganagar (4.3°C), Dholpur (3.7°C), Nagaur (3.5°C), Jalore (4.9°C) and Sawai Madhopur at 4.1 degrees Celsius, Met department said.

The department also predicted cold conditions to continue for next 48 hours, especially in Alwar, Bhilwara, Baran, Bharatpur, Chhittorgarh, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Hanumangarh and Churu districts of Rajasthan.

On Saturday, Fathepur recorded minus 4.7 degrees Celsius while Churu was the second coldest district in the state at -2.6°C.