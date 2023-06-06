Bhopal woman elopes with boyfriend after BJP MP shows her 'Kerala Story': Report

A 19-year-old woman from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal eloped with her boyfriend Yusuf days before she was to be married to a partner chosen by her parents, Hindi news website Live Hindustan reported Tuesday afternoon. The young woman's family has filed a police complaint alleging Yusuf 'trapped' their daughter with 'sweet talk' and persuaded her to run away with him.

Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the complaint filed with the police, the woman took money and jewellery meant for her marriage to the other man and is paying off a loan taken by Yusuf in her name.

The young woman, however, has told the police she eloped with Yusuf of her own free will.

The 'failed' 'Kerala Story' intervention

This incident reportedly took place shortly after Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur advised the girl to distance herself from Yusuf. The BJP MP also took the woman to watch 'The Kerala Story' - the controversial movie by Sudipto Sen that claims to show how Hindu women are radicalised, converted to Islam and inducted into terror groups like the Islamic State.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP leader was quoted by Live Hindustan as saying: "Our daughters should be aware. Our little girls who are innocent… they are not able to understand now but their life is not secure. Do not get caught in this affair of 'love jihad'… respect your parents and trust them."

'Hindu girls being tricked'

On Monday Pragya Singh Thakur claimed a 'conspiracy' against girls and women of the Hindu faith and referred to the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area; she was stabbed multiple times and bludgeoned to death by an ex-boyfriend, Sahil.

"Hindu girls are being tricked under a conspiratorial mission. A minor girl was killed in Delhi. Girls need to be alert… their life is not safe. Hindu do not do any conspiracy against anyone," she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also said: "When people who follow 'dharma' become lax unrighteousness increases… this is what is happening today. They (seen as a reference to Muslims) are moving with their mission."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON