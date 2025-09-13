Bhupen Hazarika united Northeast during dark phase of militancy, neglect: Modi

Silchar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while attending the 100th birth anniversary celebrations of legendary singer and Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika in Guwahati on Saturday, said the late maestro played a pivotal role in uniting the people of the Northeast during a turbulent phase of militancy and neglect by the Centre. Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika during a function organised to commemorate his 100th Birth Anniversary, in Guwahati on Saturday. (ANI)

“There was a time when this part of the country was struggling with militancy and remained isolated. During that period, Bhupen Da (elder brother) wrote songs that bridged the gap and united people,” Modi said.

Modi described Hazarika’s music as a reflection of his ideology of national unity, his deep love for the motherland, and his unwavering bond with his people. “His songs inspired not only communities across the Northeast but also touched the hearts of people across the nation,” he added.

The Assam government formally launched year-long centenary celebrations on September 8. Modi, who joined the event on Saturday, recalled that he had also written an article on that day paying tribute to Hazarika, who always believed in Akhand Bharat (united India).

“He was born in Assam but travelled across the country. His very first poem, written at the age of 13, reflected his vision of unity. During the 1962 war, he boosted the morale of soldiers with his songs,” Modi said.

He underlined that while rail, road and air connectivity were critical for development, cultural connectivity was equally vital to strengthen unity. “In the last 11 years, we have reduced the gaps and strengthened cultural bonds. This is our mission, because without developing the Northeast, India is not complete,” he asserted.

On the occasion, Modi released a ₹100 commemorative coin and a biography of Hazarika, and attended a special 18-minute musical tribute by 1,200 artistes.

On Sunday, Modi will lay the foundation of Darrang Medical College, a nursing school and a GNM school worth ₹567 crore at Mangaldoi. He will also launch the ₹7,000-crore Narengi–Kuruwa bridge and Guwahati Ring Road projects.

Later, at the Numaligarh refinery in Golaghat, he will inaugurate a ₹5,000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant and lay the foundation of a petro fluidized catalytic cracker unit worth over ₹7,000 crore. He is also scheduled to address a public rally before departing for Kolkata in the evening.