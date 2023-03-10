Bhupesh Baghel meets PM Modi, dicusses Census, G20

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday and discussed several pending issues including the decadal headcount, GST compensation and coal royalty, a statement by the Chhattisgarh government said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in New Delhi on Friday (Twitter/bhupeshbaghel)

Baghel said he urged PM Modi to conduct the census as soon as possible, saying the states were facing issues in the selection of beneficiaries due to the lack of updated data. The government statement said many eligible beneficiaries were being deprived of the benefits of schemes due to the delay in conducting the census and a letter was also written to PM Modi in this regard.

Baghel said he also discussed the plan for the G20 meeting in Chhattisgarh with PM Modi. Chhattisgarh will host the fourth permanent finance working group meeting of G-20 in September. “I have assured the Prime Minister of providing world-class arrangements for the guests of G-20,” he said.

The chief minister also spoke about the Millet Cafe started in Raipur.

The government statement said the chief minister also requested PM Modi to transfer the ₹4,170 crore recovered from the coal blocks of Chhattisgarh to the state government.

Baghel also said that like other states, Chhattisgarh is also facing a shortfall in commercial tax revenue after GST implementation. ₹1,375 crore is yet to be paid to Chhattisgarh from the date of implementation till June 30, 2022. This amount should be given to the state soon, the CM said, according to the statement.