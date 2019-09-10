Bhutan army personnel caught with leopard skin in Bengal, sent to jail

india

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 09:18 IST

A Bhutan army personnel was sent to jail custody for 14 days on Monday after he was caught with a leopard skin in Alipurduar district in West Bengal.

“Dawa Tshring (33) a Bhutan army nayak was caught on Sunday from Hasimara village in Alipurduar district with a full size leopard skin,” said Sanjay Dutta, the ranger of Belacoba forest range. Datta is also the head of forest task force in north Bengal.

Tshring was produced before a court that sent him to 14-day-long judicial custody on Monday.

Dutta said, “Tshring is from Samtshi in south Bhutan and is believed to be a kingpin in the smuggling of wild life items.”

However, the source of acquiring the leopard skin by Tshring and the purpose for possessing it has not been revealed by the forest officer.

Incidentally, earlier this year in January, three Bhutan nationals – two businessmen and a school librarian – were arrested from Sulkapara in Jalpaiguri district with a rhino horn and an elephant tusk. Upon investigation, the horn and tusk were found to be a part of an illegal consignment for the purpose of smuggling to Kathmandu.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 09:18 IST