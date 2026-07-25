Pandharpur , Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday mocked Uddhav Thackeray and his cousin Raj Thackeray over their proposed march against exam malpractices, saying it seems to be a bid to regain their political standing under the garb of supporting students' interests.

Bid to reclaim political space: Fadnavis takes dig at Thackeray cousins' proposed Mumbai march

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The cousins have announced a joint "Tiranga" march in Mumbai on Sunday in support of students and Cockroach Janta Party supporters protesting against the Centre..

The chief minister offered prayers at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple in Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi in the early hours of Saturday.

"I think everyone has the right to express their views in a democracy. But I believe this march has very little to do with students. It appears to be more of an attempt to recreate political space for themselves. However, I extend my good wishes to them," Fadnavis told reporters when asked about the ongoing protests in Delhi.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena recently suffered a major setback, three years after the party split virtually following Eknath Shinde's rebellion, when six out of its nine Lok Sabha members joined the ruling Sena.

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{{^usCountry}} The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena , headed by Raj Thackeray, has been pushed to the margins of politics in the state, with no representation in the state assembly. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena , headed by Raj Thackeray, has been pushed to the margins of politics in the state, with no representation in the state assembly. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to the protests, Fadnavis said genuine protesters and politically motivated elements are visible in the agitation, alleging that some people are trying to indulge in violence and attempt to create lawlessness.

"The seriousness of the issue has brought many people to protest peacefully because they are concerned about the future of the youth. At the same time, there are also people trying to exploit the agitation for political gains, including those indulging in violence and attempting to create lawlessness," he said.

Fadnavis said activist Sonam Wangchuk had withdrawn his fast after the Centre accepted his demands and initiated action.

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"That is why Sonam Wangchuk ended his fast. His demands were accepted by the government, action has begun, and he has appealed to everyone that the movement should continue peacefully," he said.

On the proposed Pandharpur temple corridor project, Fadnavis said the government aims to begin work this year.

"The key components of the project will be completed in two to two-and-a-half years, while the entire project will take around three-and-a-half to four years. Discussions had been held with most stakeholders, and the concerns of 80 to 90 per cent of those affected had been addressed. The remaining issues would also be resolved through dialogue," he said.

As thousands of protesters converged in the Dadar area of Mumbai on Friday, Uddhav Thackeray said the government may have the power of 'lathis' ; however, protesters have 'tirangas' in their hands.

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"This is 'jan ki baat' and Delhi has to listen to it. The way students were attacked, tear-gassed, I am warning the government you can have lathis, but we have tirangas. Let's see who wins," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.