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Big changes from July 1: Costlier passports, free Aadhaar updates, EPFO services

The changes have been announced by the respective government authorities through official notifications and memorandums.

Updated on: Jul 01, 2026 11:45 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Several government-related services and financial rules have changed from Wednesday, July 1, with updates affecting millions of people across India. The latest changes cover EPF account holders, Aadhaar users, passport applicants and income taxpayers, while a rule concerning LPG and PNG connections is also expected to take effect.

Multiple changes to government services and financial regulations have come into force from July 1. (AI image\representational )

The changes have been announced by the respective government authorities through official notifications and memorandums.

EPFO online services back after five-day maintenance

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will restore its online services after completing a scheduled system migration and database consolidation exercise.

Also read | EPFO 3.0 to enable PF withdrawal via ATM, UPI soon; rollout expected soon

The services is scheduled to resume from July 2, according to a notice on the EPFO portal.

Aadhaar email update now free till December

Aadhaar holders will no longer have to pay a fee for updating the email address linked to their Aadhaar through the Aadhaar mobile application, as per an official notification.

Also read | Passport fee hiked for both fresh and re-issued documents, check new rates

The ministry has also increased the charges for 60-page passport booklets, passports for minors and police clearance certificates. The revised fee structure applies to passport services in India as well as overseas.

Income tax return deadline draws closer

The countdown has begun for taxpayers filing their Income Tax Returns under ITR-1 and ITR-2, with July 31, 2026, remaining the last date to submit returns without attracting penalties.

ITR-1 is generally meant for salaried individuals with limited additional income, such as bank interest. ITR-2 applies to taxpayers who have capital gains, own multiple house properties or have an annual income exceeding 50 lakh.

Tax experts have advised eligible taxpayers to complete the filing process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

LPG and PNG transition rule

A change relating to domestic cooking gas connections may also take effect from July.

Also read | You may now have to surrender your cylinders: Why India’s new LPG rule may require switching fully to PNG

People who have both LPG and PNG connections were required to switch completely to PNG by June 30. However, there has been no official announcement confirming the discontinuation of LPG supply.

The rule also provides that if a person later shifts to an area where PNG services are not available, they will be allowed to reactivate the LPG connection that was surrendered earlier.

 
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HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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