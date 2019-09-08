‘Big changes in country’: PM Modi as govt marks first 100 days

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:27 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a rally in Haryana, said his government at the Centre has marked its first 100 days with “development, trust and big changes”. He further added that the first 100 days were a result of “decisive decision making, clean governance and people’s resolve”. The prime minister said all these decisions have been taken in the interest of the public.

मैं हरियाणा ऐसे समय में आया हूं जब केंद्र की भाजपा-NDA सरकार के नए कार्यकाल के 100 दिन हो रहे हैं।



ये 100 दिन विकास और विश्वास और देश में बड़े-बड़े परिवर्तन के रहे हैं। ये 100 दिन निर्णय, निष्ठा, नेक नीयत, जन संकल्प, जन सिद्धियों और जनहित में सुधार के रहे हैं: पीएम #MODIfied100 pic.twitter.com/5iV5qzoUx4 — BJP (@BJP4India) September 8, 2019

Earlier today, Union home minister Amit Shah enumerated the “historic decisions” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “decisive leadership” during the first 100 days.

The major decisions of Modi 2.0 have been the scrapping of Article 370, which provided for Jammu and Kashmir’s special status; the state’s bifurcation into two Union Territories. The passage of triple talaq bill in the parliament, which would make the practice a penal offence for the husband; amendment of the Motor Vehicles Act, and merger of 10 public sector banks into four units.

The government also passed amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and gave itself the power to label individuals as terrorists and seize their properties.

In the wake of Chandrayaan-2 heartbreak, the PM also emphasised that there is an “ISRO spirit” in the country.

“An incident on Sept 7 galvanised the entire nation within 100 seconds. Now, there is an ISRO spirit in the country. The nation is not ready to accept negativity. The definition of success and failure has changed. The nation worships hard work and valour,” said PM Modi in Rohtak.

India’s historic mission to soft-land a rover on the moon’s uncharted South Pole may have gone awry, but it won immense praise from the citizens for having attempted such a thing and to have come within striking distance of achieving it.

The Congress, however, was in attack mode and targeted government over the economic slowdown and falling GDP.

The attack began on Saturday with Congresss leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking to Twitter to say sectors such as automobile, transport and mining will see these first 100 days as a celebration of their “ruin”.

“The BJP government is going to celebrate 100 days in office. But the auto sector, transport sector, mining sector will look at it as a celebration of their ruin,” the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 18:11 IST