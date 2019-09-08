As govt celebrates 100 days in office, Congress jabs it over GDP numbers

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 13:14 IST

The Narendra Modi government’s plan to mark 100 days in office in its second term has drawn flak from the Congress which panned it over the economic slowdown and falling GDP.

The attack began on Saturday with Congresss leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking to Twitter to say sectors such as automobile, transport and mining will see it as a celebration of their “ruin”.

“The BJP government is going to celebrate 100 days in office. But the auto sector, transport sector, mining sector will look at it as a celebration of their ruin,” the Congress general secretary tweeted in Hindi.

On the Sunday, the Congress party also put the government in its line of fire with a series of tweets. It attacked the government of arresting opposition leaders to divert the public’s attention.

BJP Politics 101: When all else fails, arrest high profile Opposition leaders & hope the public doesn't notice you have failed in every field. #100DayNoVikas pic.twitter.com/XCdl11UPEy — Congress (@INCIndia) September 8, 2019

The opposition party also accused the government of being in denial and asked it to acknowledge that there is a problem.

“The automobile sector is facing it’s worst-ever crisis in years and all the govt has to say our economy is doing better than US & China. The solution to problems comes with acknowledging them first, which this govt has failed to do,” the Congress said.

It also said that the BJP was incompetent in handling the economy.

“A steep fall in GDP from last year is a direct result of the govt’s ignorance & gross mismanagement of economy. By disregarding voices of the industry, economists & former PM Dr. Singh, BJP has proved itself to be completely incompetent in handling the economy.”

The Congress warned that the country is headed towards recession

“Eight sectors have recorded a growth rate below 2% & our Finance Minister still refuses to accept that our economy is in free fall. If the BJP continues this path of negligence & deceit, we are headed towards recession,” the party tweeted.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 12:36 IST