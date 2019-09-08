On 100 days of Modi 2.0, Amit Shah tweets on historic decisions, promises more

india

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:05 IST

Union home minister Amit Shah enumerated the “historic decisions” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “decisive leadership” on Sunday, a day after the BJP-led government at the Centre completed its first 100 days in office.

Amit Shah said, in a series of tweets, the Modi government is “synonymous with national security, development and welfare of the poor” and promised more.

“… It is a symbol of hope for every section of our society. Within 100 days of Modi 2.0, PM @narendramodi has taken several historic decisions, for which every Indian had been waiting since 70 years (sic),” Amit Shah wrote in one of his tweets.

“Whether it was the decision to remove Article 370 & 35A from J&K or to free Muslim women from the curse of Triple Talaq or strengthening nation’s security apparatus by amending the UAPA Act...All these historic decisions are a result of PM Modi’s decisive leadership. #MODIfied100 (sic),” he posted.

“I also assure all our countrymen that Modi government will leave no stone unturned for the development, welfare and security of our nation. #MODIfied100.”

Narendra Modi was sworn in as country’s Prime Minister for a second term on May 30 after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) returned to power with a massive mandate.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to highlight the achievements as that of a confident government capable of taking tough decisions. Union information minister Prakash Javadekar is likely to address a press conference to put out the government’s achievements of the first 100 days.

The BJP is also likely to hold press conferences from Monday onwards in all the state capitals. They are scheduled to be addressed by the state leaders rather than those from Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Congress party hit back at the government on Twitter, saying “three words that describe the first 100 days of BJP 2.0 - tyranny, chaos and anarchy.”

“A steep fall in GDP from last year is a direct result of the govt’s ignorance & gross mismanagement of economy. By disregarding voices of the industry, economists & former PM Dr. Singh, BJP has proved itself to be completely incompetent in handling the economy (sic),” it also posted.

Before that, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had similarly attacked the government on Saturday over its plans to mark 100 days in office, saying sectors such as automobile, transport and mining will see it as a celebration of their “ruin”.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made the remarks on Twitter as she shared a media report highlighting the problems being faced by the country’s auto industry.

“The BJP government is going to celebrate 100 days in office. But the auto sector, transport sector, mining sector will look at it as a celebration of their ruin,” the Congress general secretary had tweeted in Hindi.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 11:53 IST