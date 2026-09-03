Bihar: 2 government school teachers suspended over sexual abuse claims in Buxar

Two government school teachers in Buxar were suspended this week for allegedly exploiting schoolgirls for several months and circulating related videos on social media, officials said on Thursday.

The two teachers from the Dumaron government school were suspended following a preliminary probe by the state education department

The two teachers from the Dumaron government school were suspended following a preliminary probe by the state education department. Despite the complaint and the twin suspensions, local police have not yet registered an FIR, saying a team is probing the allegations.

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The two suspended teachers have been identified as Virendra Prasad and Arvind Kumar.

A police officer, who asked not to be named, said a three-member team comprising two DSPs and an inspector, have been sent to the school to investigate the allegations.

The case involves students from a government school in Dumaron where several girl students were sexually exploited for months by the two teachers. They then uploaded the videos on social media.

Family members of the victims were alerted after the videos went viral on social media. Subsequently, the education department launched a probe after three girl students complained to the police that they were among the victims. Family members and villagers subsequently picketed the local police station, demanding action against the suspects. The family members alleged that the students were threatened by the teachers with “dire consequences” if they complained.

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{{^usCountry}} In one particular case, a family alleged, one of the two teachers lured a minor student to a hotel room and assaulted her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In one particular case, a family alleged, one of the two teachers lured a minor student to a hotel room and assaulted her. {{/usCountry}}

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Additional director general, weaker section (CID), K S Anupam said that the three-member team including two women officers have been dispatched to conduct a probe.

“I have been informed by the Buxar SP that three girls came before the police to register a complaint against the suspended teachers,” said Anupam, adding that she has directed the SP to record their statements before the judicial magistrate and conduct medical examination of the victims.

Top police officers said an FIR would be lodged soon once the preliminary investigation was completed.

District education officer (DEO) of Buxar Indrajit Kumar Karn said the initial probe confirmed the allegation of videos being uploaded on social media.

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“We have found the allegations against the teachers of making objectionable videos and uploading them on social media platforms to be true. We have recommended disciplinary action against the teachers, who have been suspended. I cannot comment further as the police investigation is going on,” Karn said.