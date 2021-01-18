IND USA
Bihar bound Shaheed Express derail at Charbagh Railway Station; no casualties

"The train had arrived at around 7:20am and it got derailed as it began to roll out of the station. No casualties have been reported since the train was moving at a lower speed," said Saumitra Yadav, superintendent of police (SP), Railways.
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Incident was reported at around 7:40am as the train departed from platform number 9.(ANI)

Bihar bound Shaheed ExpressSpecial (04674) got derailed at Charbagh Railway Station during the morning hours of Monday. Government Railway Police (GRP) said that the rescue operation is underway and no casualties have been reported so far.

Incident was reported at around 7:40am as the train departed from platform number 9. “The train had arrived at around 7:20am and it got derailed as it began to roll out of the station. No casualties have been reported since the train was moving at a lower speed,” said Saumitra Yadav, superintendent of police (SP), Railways.

Officials with Northern Railways (NR) rushed to the spot soon after the control room was informed about the derailment. “Two bogies of the train got derailed. We are shifting the passengers of the affected bogies to other bogies of the same train and will allow to train to depart on its scheduled journey,” said a senior official with NR.

Officials said they are on with the rescue operation that is expected to take another couple of hours to clear the track.

