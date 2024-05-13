Bihar CM Nitish Kumar mocked for holding BJP insignia at PM Modi's Patna rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a massive roadshow in Patna, with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar standing by his side during the event. Standing atop a saffron-coloured vehicle, modelled as a chariot, Modi was seen waving at the large number of people gathered on both sides of the road. PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during roadshow (Photo - PTI)

However, JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar was mocked on social media for holding up a Bharatiya Janata Party insignia during the election roadshow, with many users pointing out his “dejected” expression.

Posting a video of the same on social media platform X, one user wrote, “Nitish Kumar got all the respect in INDIA alliance. Now look at his condition.”

Social media coordinator for the Indian National Congress, Luv Datta, posted the clip from Modi's roadshow on social media and wrote, “Nitish Kumar is giving hints to the people of Bihar to vote for Congress. Look how sad he looks.”

Another user wrote, “A man who has been Bihar CM for over 19+ years is now kneeling down in front of BJP. He is holding BJP symbol just to show his loyalty towards his master. What a sad end of the career for nitish kumar. This Picture will prove to be last nail in the coffin for nitish kumar’s political career. End of an era.”

Apart from Nitish Kumar, deputy chief minister and state BJP president Samrat Choudhary and local MP Ravi Shankar Prasad were perched beside Modi on the saffron chariot as it waded through a crowd of thousands during the roadshow.

Nitish Kumar, who had left the NDA alliance in 2022 to join the Opposition-led Mahagathbandhan, made a U-turn and returned to the BJP-led alliance in January 2024, taking oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the ninth time.

PM Modi and Nitish Kumar held a roadhshow in Patna a day before Phase 4 of the ongoing Lok Sabha election 2024.