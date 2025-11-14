Bihar election results 2025 LIVE: North Bihar in focus with Vaishali & Parihar contests

Live

By

Security personnel take photo of a voter at a polling station during the first phase of Bihar Elections 2025, in Vaishali.

Bihar election results 2025 LIVE: Vaishali and Parihar perfectly illustrate the contrasting political geography of North Bihar. Vaishali — the ancient capital of the world’s first republic — is a constituency burdened by its glorious past but fiercely fought over in the present. It has been a formidable fortress for the JD(U), who won the seat in 2020 by a narrow margin of just 7,413 votes against the Congress, making it a critical retention battle for the NDA. The core issues here revolve around infrastructure, civic amenities, and harnessing its vast historical tourism potential. Parihar, a fully rural constituency in Sitamarhi district that stands out for its extreme political tension. The 2020 election saw Gayatri Devi (BJP) cling on to the seat against the RJD challenger by a mere 1,569 votes, one of the narrowest margins in the state. This makes Parihar the ultimate swing seat—the result here will not just determine a local MLA, but will serve as a sharp indicator of the rural shift, specifically the effectiveness of the RJD's social alignment and the BJP's organisational strength in the North. As the strong rooms prepare to open, the stage is set for a morning that promises history-making moments, whether through a long-standing party holding on to its citadel in Vaishali or an opposition party finally breaching the narrow walls of the Parihar fortress. ...Read More

Parihar, a fully rural constituency in Sitamarhi district that stands out for its extreme political tension. The 2020 election saw Gayatri Devi (BJP) cling on to the seat against the RJD challenger by a mere 1,569 votes, one of the narrowest margins in the state. This makes Parihar the ultimate swing seat—the result here will not just determine a local MLA, but will serve as a sharp indicator of the rural shift, specifically the effectiveness of the RJD's social alignment and the BJP's organisational strength in the North. As the strong rooms prepare to open, the stage is set for a morning that promises history-making moments, whether through a long-standing party holding on to its citadel in Vaishali or an opposition party finally breaching the narrow walls of the Parihar fortress.