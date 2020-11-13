e-paper
Bihar govt formation: Nitish Kumar tenders resignation to Govornor ahead of NDA meet on Sunday

Bihar govt formation: Nitish Kumar tenders resignation to Govornor ahead of NDA meet on Sunday

The swearing-in is likely to be in the next week as the process began on Friday.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 18:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi after a meeting in Patna, on Friday.
Two days before the NDA officially choses Nitish Kumar as its leader in Bihar, Kumar on Friday tendered his resignation from the post to Governor Phagu Chauhan, initiating the process of the formation of the new government. The tenure of the current Bihar legislative assembly is scheduled to end on Novermber 29. On Sunday, the NDA allies will meet and after a consensus on the chief minister post, it will stake claim to form the government.

On Friday, in an informal meeting the four NDA constituents in Bihar — JD(U), BJP, HM and Vikassheel Insaan Party — decided that a joint meeting of the NDA legislature party will be held on Sunday where Nitish Kumar will be elected as the leader.

These are formalities that are required to be completed before the formation of the new government.

Despite winning 74 seats, 31 more than the JD(U), the BJP top leadership will keep Nitish Kumar at the helm. He was declared the alliance’s chief ministerial face before the election.

Speculation is rife that the BJP might push for an EBC or a Dalit as a Deputy CM. It is, however, not clear whether Sushil Kumar Modi will be replaced or there will be another deputy CM.

(With agency inputs)

