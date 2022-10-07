Bihar issues order to kill tiger linked to 7 deaths

The Bihar government on Friday issued an order to kill a three-year-old tiger that has reportedly killed four people in and around Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in west Champaran district since September, according to a release issued by the state forest, environment and climate change department.

The directive came after a 34-year-old man of Dumari village under Singahi panchayat in Ranghiya forest range of VTR was reportedly mauled to death by the tiger on Friday morning, making him the second victim in 24 hours and fourth since last month.

A 12-year-old girl in Singahi Mustoli village was killed on Wednesday, the reserve’s wild conservator and field director, Dr Neshamani K, said. Seven people have been killed reportedly by the same tiger since May so far, he added.

“An order has been given to kill the man-eating tiger that has caused death to the common life. This order has been issued by the Department’s Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests-cum-Chief Wildlife Warden, Bihar Shri Prabhat Kumar Gupta, in which it has been considered necessary to kill the man-eating tiger in view of all the circumstances,” the state government’s release said.

While the forest department has pressed a large contingent of trackers, shooters, rescuers, forest jawans and veterinary experts to trace the animal, they are facing challenges due to the heavy downpour and subsequent water logging, Dr Neshamani said.

“Yes, it’s the same tiger (behind the attacks). We are doing everything to trap it,” he said.

Providing details of the latest incident, in Dumari village, forest officials said the victim, Sanjay Mahato, had gone to attend nature’s call when he was killed by the tiger.

A large number of villagers went on a rampage soon after, manhandled forest personnel, including range officer Sujeet Kumar, and also damaged a vehicle belonging to the forest department, the officials said.

“Somehow we managed to escape after a large number of villagers surrounded us while we were in search of the tiger. We had to face the wrath of the villagers. They damaged our official vehicle,” Raghiya range officer Sujeet Kumar said.

Following the attack on forest personnel, Bagaha superintendent of police Kiran Kumar Gorakh Jhadav and other sub-division level officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Forest personnel attributed public disturbances as one of the reasons behind the delay in trapping the tiger.

“For a couple of times, we were very close to trapping the animal but failed to do so because an elephant went berserk. Villagers also tend to make a lot of noise,” a forest personnel said, seeking anonymity.

West Champaran district magistrate Kundan Kumar said a series of steps have been taken to spread awareness about safety measures.

“Apart from spreading messages over microphones across villages, we have also roped in the village gumasta (local village judge) to spread awareness on safety measures which are required to be followed in case of any untoward situation,” he said.

