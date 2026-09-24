Another teen sexually harassed in Bihar's Samastipur after Jamui horror; 4 arrested

Four people were arrested in connection with a video showing a teenaged girl and man being harassed in broad daylight in Bihar — an incident that surfaced just days after footage of a girl and boy being assaulted triggered nationwide outrage.

The video surfaced on Wednesday evening.

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The earlier incident was reported in Jamui district and the second, in Samastipur.

In the Samastipur case, the action on Wednesday night came after a video of a group of men surrounding the teen and the man surfaced on Wednesday evening. The men are seen sexually assaulting the girl and grabbing her by her arms, even as she struggles to free herself. They are also seen hurling indecent remarks and passing gestures at her.

Also Read | 2 accused of harassing minors in Bihar's Jamui arrested after police encounter

Samastipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Pratap Singh said those arrested were identified as Vikash Kumar Sharma, Rahul Kumar Paswan, Rambabu Sahni and Awadhesh Paswan.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said they have taken suo motu cognisance of the matter since the survivor is yet to be identified and traced. A First Information Report has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they have taken suo motu cognisance of the matter since the survivor is yet to be identified and traced. A First Information Report has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Information Technology Act. {{/usCountry}}

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People aware of the details said the incident took place near Jagat Singh Bandh Bypass road under Karpuri Gram Police Station area. They claimed the teenaged girl and her male friend were clicking photos when the accused arrived.

Also Read | 72 hours in Bihar's Jamui: How a harassment video triggered police action, political row

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The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the law and order in the state.

“I am asking the Prime Minister, what should I call this state by? You decide, Prime Minister. Whatever you say, we will accept it. You go to elections and narrate 20 to 25-year-old fairy tales because someone handed you a written script. Say something at least for once. And stop treating Bihar as merely a voting state,” RJD MP Manoj Jha said.

Samastipur MP from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Shambhavi Choudhary posted on X: “The incident of misconduct with one of our sisters in Karpoorigram of Samastipur is extremely condemnable and unfortunate.”

Also Read | Bihar minister calls Jamui harassment case 'isolated', 'minor' incident; Opposition terms it ‘blot’

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She said she learnt about the incident on Wednesday night. “Since then, we have been in constant contact with the Superintendent of Police and the administration, and have spoken about taking swift action in the matter. Based on the video, four accused have been arrested,” she said.

Earlier, five people were arrested after a video showing a group of men allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 10 schoolgirl and harassing her male friend went viral in Bihar’s Jamui district.

The assault – that sparked massive outrage on social media and a major political row across the country – took place on the evening of September 19 in Jamui, around 150km from Patna, when the two teenagers were returning from a local scenic spot Mawara Hill on a two-wheeler.

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Also Read | Jamui harassment accused Nandan Yadav slapped outside court | Video

Police said the accused intercepted them on the pretext of ‘moral policing’ before some of them started making vulgar comments, beating the boy, and sexually assaulting the girl as the two pleaded for help. In one video clip, a suspect who had covered his face is seen forcibly grabbing, groping and dragging the girl.

Police also said one of the accused appeared to have recorded the incident on his mobile phone, which later emerged on social media.

Jamui SP Biswajeet Dayal said police took suo motu cognisance as neither of the teens initially filed a complaint. They were later traced with the vehicle registration number visible in the video.

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Deep Dive What are the details of the recent harassment incident involving minors in Bihar? The incident involved a 10-year-old girl and another teenager who were assaulted by a group on the pretext of 'moral policing' while returning from a coaching class. The attack was captured in a viral video, leading to public outrage and arrests. Why was there a surge in arrests following the viral abuse video in Bihar? The arrests were prompted by public outrage over the video showing a young woman being abused, as well as the previous viral video of the 10-year-old girl being assaulted, which highlighted the urgent need for police action against such incidents. How did the police respond to the viral videos of harassment incidents in Bihar? Police formed a special investigation team (SIT) to address the harassment cases and initiated arrests based on the viral videos. They also began removing the footage from social media platforms to prevent further outrage.