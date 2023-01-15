Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh join Jio True 5G map on Makar Sankranti

Reliance Jio expanded its True 5G services to three more states – Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand – on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. Speaking at the launch of Jio True 5G in Chhattisgarh, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said the launch is an important achievement for the state as it will empower people to "immensely gain from the transformational benefits of Jio's True 5G services."

In Chhattisgarh, the Jio True 5G services started in capital city Raipur and the industrial agglomerate Durg and Bhilai.

"Jio True 5G will give an enormous boost to our state initiative, HEIGHT; H-Holistic development; E-Education (equal opportunity for all); I-Infrastructure (supplement of development); G-Governance (sensitive and effective administration); H-Health (healthy body-greatest wealth) and T-Transformation (change for the government & public) taking it newer heights in every sphere and boosting the overall economy, especially rural economy," Baghel said.

Bihar also joined the map of Jio True 5G map with the launch of services in capital city Patna and major North Bihar city Muzaffarpur. In Jharkhand, capital city of Ranchi and the Steel City of Jamshedpur welcomed Jio True 5G services on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Commenting at the launch, Jio Spokesperson said, "Technology is a great uniter. Jio is proud to launch its Jio True 5G services in the three states of Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand and extend its reach to five states of Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, during such an auspicious time which is marked by festivities, including Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Pongal, and Bihu.

"We are happy to announce the launch of Jio True 5G services in 16 new cities across 8 states across the country, as we step up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation. We want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in 2023," the spokesperson added.

As per Jio, these new True 5G-powered cities are important tourism, commerce, and industrial destinations in our country.

Starting January 14, Jio users in 16 cities across the 8 states of Chhattisgarh (Raipur, Durg, Bhilai), Bihar (Patna, Muzaffarpur), Jharkhand (Ranchi, Jamshedpur), Karnataka (Bijapur, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Bellary), Odisha (Rourkela and Brahmapur), Kerala (Kollam), Andhra Pradesh (Eluru), Maharashtra (Amravati) will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, in which they get Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps speeds, at no additional cost.

(With ANI inputs)

