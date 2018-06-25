Bihar judge beats up daughter, locks her in house over love affair

The Patna high court on Monday directed Patna police to bring before it on Tuesday a 24-year-old woman who was allegedly confined by her father, a district and sessions judge.

The direction came on June 22 report by legal news portal Bar&Bench that Khagaria district and sessions judge Subhash Chandra Chaurasia had placed his law graduate daughter Yashaswini under house arrest to prevent her from meeting her lover, Delhi-based lawyer, Siddharth Bansal (25).

Taking cognisance of the report, a division bench of chief justice Rajendra Menon and justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad directed the Patna senior superintendent of police (SSP) to constitute a team, which should include at least two women, to escort the woman from Khagaria, where her father is posted, and produce her in their chambers at 2:15 pm on Tuesday.

Her parents could also accompany her if she desired, the bench said.

The judges said they were not “inclined to take the assistance of the police officers of the (Khagaria) district who are dealing with the matter”.

The court also appointed advocate Anukriti Jaypuriyar, who was present in the court, to assist the bench as an amicus curiae and interact with the woman and find out her difficulties, if required.

The Bar&Bench report said Bansal, who practised at the Supreme Court, graduated from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and the two first met in 2012 at Saket Court complex in New Delhi.

The news portal claimed that a “brief meeting between the two appears to have snowballed into a torturous affair for the young couple”.

It said Yashaswini was due to take her Delhi Judicial Services Examination on May 6. However, a day before, Yashaswini’s mother saw her interacting with Bansal and did not let her to write the exam.

Back at Khagaria, the woman was beaten up and three calls were made to Bansal in which he could hear Yashaswini getting thrashed, the report claimed.

The Bar&Bench report said Bansal met Chaurasia on May 25 but he was not allowed to see Yashaswini. During this meeting, Chaurasia is reported to have insisted that Bansal become a civil servant or a judge to be eligible for marriage to Yashaswini.

It said although Bansal approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) on her behalf, there was little that could be done with Yashaswini under house arrest. Some police officers informed Bansal that Yashaswini had refused to give her statement, it said.