A resident of Bihar was reportedly killed after he was hit by a vehicle which was allegedly Part of the cavalcade of Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary in the state's Gangyal district late on Saturday night.

No known public statement has been made by J&K deputy CM Surinder Choudhary (R) regarding the matter so far. (File Photo/PTI)

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The incident happened while the vehicles were returning from the deputy CM's residence in Kunjwani.

Who is the victim?

The man, who hailed from Bihar and worked as a labourer, was crossing the road late at night when he was struck by a vehicle at Gangyal on the outskirts of the city, news agency PTI reported citing officials.

Choudhary, however, wasn't present in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The cars were on their way back after dropping the leader off at his residence in Kunjwani.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim has been identified as Bharat Kapas, son of Faquir Kapas of Bihar. He worked as a labourer and was living at Model Town in Gangyal. The accident happened in the same region, officials revealed. FIR filed {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim has been identified as Bharat Kapas, son of Faquir Kapas of Bihar. He worked as a labourer and was living at Model Town in Gangyal. The accident happened in the same region, officials revealed. FIR filed {{/usCountry}}

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The victim sustained critical injuries as a result of the accident. He died on the way while being shifted to the hospital by the vehicle's driver and accompanying security personnel, officials told PTI.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on the matter at the concerned police station. An investigation into the incident is underway. Further details are awaited by police.

No known public statement has been made by Chaudhary regarding the matter so far.

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Meanwhile, another tragedy unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday evening when a couple was swept away in a flash flood triggered by heavy rainfall. According to locals, the couple, identified as 58-year-old Baldev and 53-year-old Maya Devi, had gone to graze their cattle and were crossing a nallah when they were caught in the strong current and washed away, as HT previously reported.

Rescue teams immediately rushed into service mode and managed to recover a victim's body although it wasn't immediately clear if it was the husband or the wife. Efforts were underway to recover the other body as well.

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Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa after receiving information about the incident.

Additionally, an IMD official advised people to stay away from nullahs, landslide-prone areas and other vulnerable spots. Authorities have been asked to remain alert regarding rain-induced disasters.