Bihar lawmaker Anant Singh found guilty in arms recovery case

PATNA: A special court in Patna on Tuesday found Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) lawmaker Anant Singh guilty in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, 26 cartridges, a magazine, and two hand grenades from his native village in August 2019, his lawyer said.

“The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on June 21...will move the high court after the punishment is awarded,” said Sunil Kumar, the lawyer.

Anant Singh, who has accused ruling Janata Dal (United) Member of Parliament Lalan Singh and minister Neeraj Kumar of conspiring against him, has been lodged in the Beur Central Jail.

He was charged under the Arms Act, Explosives Substances Act and Indian Penal Code’s Sections including 120B (criminal conspiracy). The trial in the case began in October 2020.

Singh, who was once close to chief minister Nitish Kumar before falling out ahead of the 2015 assembly elections, has faced multiple cases including those related to murder.

