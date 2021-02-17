Bihar Budget session: MLCs can now submit queries, get answers online

The Bihar legislative council members will be able to ask their questions and have the government respond to them online during the Budget Session of the House from February 19.

Awadhesh Narayan Singh, the acting council chairman, said the national e-vidhan application will be fully operationalised for the purpose. “...the existing system of using paper for submitting questions and providing replies in physical forms will also continue for those members who are not trained yet [to use the application].” Singh said more training programmes could be conducted to familiarise the members with the system.

A council official said after the members of legislative council (MLCs), a workshop for their personal assistants is being held to train them how to operate the system for uploading questions. He added all government documents and reports would be sent to the members in PDF in addition to the physical format.

Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said that the application will help minimise the risk of contracting Covid-19. “Moreover, availability of the government’s replies to the queries in advance will allow the members to corner the government through supplementary questions,” he said. He said the application should also be used to move adjournment motions, etc.

Bhairab Lal Das, the nodal officer for the project, said tablets were being arranged for the members on their benches. “The Union parliamentary affairs ministry in association with the National Informatics System is implementing the project with financial support from both the Centre and the state government in 60:40 ratio.”