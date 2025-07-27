Bihar man’s murder reveals dark family twist; wife had affair with kids’ tutor, held

A 30-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his wife in Bihar's Samastipur, after he reportedly caught her in an illicit relationship with their children's tuition teacher. Smita Jha, who has been taken into custody by Samastipur police on suspicion of murdering her husband after he allegedly discovered her affair with their children’s tutor.(Live Hindustan)

The deceased, identified as Sonu Kumar, son of Tuntun Jha, was found lying in a pool of blood inside his house. A case of murder has been registered, and the body has been sent to Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Police reached the scene after receiving information and took Sonu’s wife, Smita Jha, into custody based on initial suspicion, according to a Live Hindustan report.

The incident occurred in Laguniya Raghukanth village under the Mufassil police station area early Saturday morning.

Family alleges murder over affair

Tuntun Jha alleged that his son’s murder stemmed from tensions in his marital life. He told reporters that Sonu had married Smita Jha six years ago. The couple had two children and had frequent disputes.

Some times back, the issue flared up, even prompting intervention by a local panchayat. A written agreement was made at the time of reconciliation, but problems persisted.

According to Tuntun, a man named Hariom Kumar from the same village used to visit the house to tutor the children. “One day, my son Sonu caught his wife and the tutor in a compromising position,” he said, Live Hindustan reported.

The tutor reportedly stopped visiting for a while but resumed coming to teach the children of Sonu’s elder brother. This, the family claims, reignited tensions between the couple.

Victim was last seen at midnight

According to the report in the Hindi daily, Sonu’s father told the police that his son had returned home around midnight on Friday after driving his auto-rickshaw, while he himself had already gone to bed. The next morning, he allegedly discovered Sonu’s blood-soaked body lying in his room, with his daughter-in-law sitting silently in a corner. He also claimed to have seen marks on his son's neck when he went closer.

He further alleged that Smita murdered Sonu with the help of two or three other individuals.

Following the family's statement, the police have detained Smita Jha for questioning. A police official said that the details provided by the family were being verified.