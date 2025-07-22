No remorse, regret: Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering husband, completes a month in jail

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the woman accused of murdering her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has completed one month in Shillong jail. She was arrested with her ‘lover’ Raj Kushwaha and three others for planning and executing the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi. Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.(X)

However, a new detail has emerged in the case as NDTV reported citing jail sources that Sonam has shown no remorse for her actions so far and has not been in contact with any family members since her incarceration.

Sources told the news channel that the 24-year-old has adapted to jail life and follows the routine as per the jail manual. She wakes up at the designated time each day and is reportedly adjusting well with fellow inmates.

The report further states that Sonam has maintained silence about the murder case, refraining from discussing her crime or personal life with inmates or the jail authorities.

“She is staying near the jail warden's office and is sharing the space with two under-trial women prisoners,” NDTV quoted the source as saying. Sonam has not been assigned any work yet but will soon be taught sewing and other skills as part of a rehabilitation programme. She also has access to television inside the jail, the report detailed.

The report comes amid multiple claims by Raja Raghuvanshi’s family over alleged secret communication between Sonam and her brother Govind Raghuvanshi. Raja's brother Vipin alleged that Govind has been pretending to support them while staying in touch with the accused in jail.

Raja's family levels allegations

Earlier reports by Live Hindustan and Amar Ujala quoted Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, alleging that Sonam’s family was not being truthful about their communication with her.

“The family claimed they had no communication with Sonam, but that turned out to be false. Sonam has spoken four or five times. I believe Sonam and Govind have been talking for the past four weeks. The entire family is in on it. They’ve hired a lawyer and are actively trying for bail. First Sonam betrayed Raja, and now her brother is betraying all of us,” Vipin alleged.

At the beginning of the investigation, Sonam’s family had publicly stood with Raja’s family. Govind Raghuvanshi was seen alongside them during Raja’s last rites in Ujjain and had strongly condemned his sister’s actions.

“I have come with Raja’s family to perform his last rites… they are like my brother’s family,” Govind had said during the 'pind daan' ceremony on the banks of the Kshipra river. On Sonam, he had commented, “If she is found guilty, she should be given the death penalty.”

Vipin had then confirmed Govind’s presence at the rituals, saying, “We told him he could come. It was his sister’s mistake, after all.”

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

Sonam Raghuvanshi, a resident of Indore, married businessman Raja Raghuvanshi on May 11. The couple travelled to Guwahati and Shillong for their honeymoon on May 20 but were reported missing on May 23.

After nearly ten days of search operations, Raja’s body was discovered on June 2 from a deep gorge in Sohra, East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Sonam later surrendered in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

She and four other accused — Raj Kushwaha, allegedly Sonam’s lover, and accomplices Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi — were arrested and are currently lodged in judicial custody.