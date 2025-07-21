Sonam Raghuvanshi doesn't talk to other prisoners in jail, no visit by family: Report

Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of murdering her husband Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya, has spent one month in Shillong jail. Sonam has allegedly been staying near the jail warden's office.(HT_PRINT)

After she was arrested and lodged in the Shillong jail last month, no family members have visited her during the one-month stay, NDTV reported quoting sources. According to the prison rules, Sonam is permitted to meet and talk to her family members.

Sonam is also being monitored through CCTV cameras, the report says. She is only the second woman prisoner at Shillong jail accused of murder. The jail has a total of 496 inmates, 20 among them being women.

HT. com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.

The report further said that Sonam has shown no regret for her actions, while adding that she has adapted to the environment in the prison and gelled well with fellow women inmates.

However, she does not speak about her crime and personal life to her fellow prisoners or the jail administration, the report quoted sources as saying.

Sonam has allegedly been staying near the jail warden's office and shares space with two under-trial women inmates. The murder accused follows the jail manual, waking up at the exact time every morning, NDTV reported. She has been provided the facility to watch TV every day.

While she has not been assigned any special work inside the prison, sources said that she will be taught work related to skill development like sewing.

Raja Raghuvanshi's relatives claim Sonam's family in contact with her

Meanwhile, Raja Raghuvanshi's relatives have claimed that Sonam's family has spoken to her four times since she went to jail.

Raja's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, accused Sonam's brother Govind of falsely pretending to be sympathetic while staying in contact with his sister.

Vipin alleged that while Govind was displaying sympathy to his family, he and his parents were helping Sonam, according to a report in Amar Ujala.

“I believe Sonam and Govind have been talking for the past four weeks. The entire family is in on it. They’ve hired a lawyer and are actively trying for bail,” Vipin claimed.

Govind has previously condemned Sonam's conduct multiple times, while rendering his support to Raja's family in their demand for justice. “If she is found guilty, she should be given the death penalty,” Govind had said earlier.