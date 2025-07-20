Raja Raghuvanshi’s family accuses Sonam’s brother Govind of double game after leaked call claim

Months after initially vowing to support Raja Raghuvanshi’s family in seeking justice for his murder, the family of accused Sonam Raghuvanshi has come under sharp criticism from the victim’s relatives. Raja’s brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, has accused Sonam’s brother, Govind, of pretending to be sympathetic while secretly staying in contact with his sister in jail. Raja’s brother demands CBI after jail call leak: ‘Sonam betrayed her husband, her family’s doing the same’(Live Hindustan)

Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in her husband’s murder, is currently lodged in Shillong Jail.

However, Raja’s family claimed that Sonam has spoken to her family four times already. According to a report in Amar Ujala, Vipin alleged that Govind was pretending to be sympathetic with the family while he and his parents were helping Sonam.

The family talks to Sonam on call, Vipin further added. As per the jail manual cited by the Hindi daily, inmates are permitted only one phone call per week.

Govind had previously appeared publicly with Raja’s family and had strongly condemned Sonam’s conduct. A notable moment of unity between the two families was seen during Raja’s last rites, where Govind, the brother of the prime accused, was seen standing alongside the victim’s family.

After attending the 'pind daan' ceremony on the banks of the Kshipra river in Ujjain, Govind had said, “I have come with Raja’s family to perform his last rites… they are like my brother’s family.” When asked about Sonam, he had remarked, “If she is found guilty, she should be given the death penalty.”

Raja’s brother Vipin confirmed Govind’s participation in the ritual, saying, “We told him he could come. It was his sister’s mistake, after all,” Live Hindustan reported.

The 'pind daan' was performed by Raja’s brothers Sachin and Vipin.

Family seeks CBI probe citing phone leak

Vipin Raghuvanshi had reportedly demanded that the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), citing a leaked phone conversation allegedly involving Sonam. The audio clip, the family claims, hints at a larger conspiracy in the murder, as per a report in Live Hindustan.

“The family claimed they had no communication with Sonam, but that turned out to be false. Sonam has spoken four or five times. I believe Sonam and Govind have been talking for the past four weeks. The entire family is in on it. They’ve hired a lawyer and are actively trying for bail. First Sonam betrayed Raja, and now her brother is betraying all of us,” Vipin Raghuvanshi alleged.

The authenticity of the leaked call has not been independently verified by Hindustan Times.

Meghalaya honeymoon murder case

Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore-based businessman, married Sonam on May 11. The couple departed for a honeymoon trip to Guwahati and Shillong on May 20 but were reported missing three days later, on May 23. After an extensive search, Raja’s body was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge in the Sohra area of East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

Sonam later surrendered in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. She and four other accused — alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, along with Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi — were arrested for conspiring in the murder. All five are currently in judicial custody.