What Sonam's brother said after Raja Raghuvanshi's ‘pind daan’: ‘Had I known her, Raj Kushwaha's affair…'

The family of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuwanshi performed his ‘pind daan’ in Ujjain on Friday, days after his murder during a honeymoon trip to Meghalaya with wife Sonam Raghuvanshi grabbed eyeballs nationwide. Govind, brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi speaks to the media on Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, in Indore on Wednesday.(ANI )

The 'pind daan' (offering of heaps of food like rice, barley, flour and sesame seeds to pray for the souls of the departed) was carried out at the banks of Kshipra river by Raja Raghuwanshi's brothers Sachin and Vipin.

Among those present was Sonam Raghuwanshi's brother, Govind, who said he was unaware of the relationship between his sister and Raj before their marriage. “Had I known, I would have gotten them married or I would have let her run away with Raj Kushwaha,” Live Hindustan quoted Govind as saying.

Raja and Sonam had married on May 11. Just 10 days later, they left for Shillong, where Raja was allegedly murdered. The Meghalaya Police have arrested Sonam, her lover Raj, and his associates for their suspected involvement in a pre-planned conspiracy to kill Raja.

Govind, speaking alongside Raja’s family, said he still considers them as his own. “I have come with Raja’s family to perform his last rites… they are like my brother’s family,” he said. On being asked about Sonam, he responded, “If she is found guilty, she should be given the death penalty.”

Govind also described his sister as “stubborn and short-tempered,” adding: “There was never any pressure from our side. If she didn’t want to marry, she could have said so. What she did is unforgivable. She hasn’t just shamed Indore, but the entire state of Madhya Pradesh,” Live Hindustan reported.

Raja’s brother Vipin confirmed Govind reached out to attend the ceremony. “We told him he could come. It was his sister’s mistake, after all,” he said.

The investigation into Raja’s death is ongoing. Authorities say Sonam’s past relationship with Raj was a key factor in the murder plot.

Meghalaya murder mystery

The investigation into Raja Raghuwanshi’s disappearance, which began on May 23 in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills, soon identified his wife Sonam as one of main suspects and four others were arrested. Sonam was eventually traced to Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, along with her alleged accomplices—Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Anand Kurmi, and Akash Rajput.

According to East Khasi Hills SP Vivek Syiem, the murder conspiracy was planned in Indore shortly before Raja and Sonam’s wedding on May 11. Raj Kushwaha is believed to be the mastermind, while Sonam had reportedly agreed to the plan.

Raja’s body was discovered on June 2 in a gorge near Weisawdong Falls. At the time, Sonam was thought to be missing, but she resurfaced at a roadside eatery in Ghazipur on June 9 and surrendered to the police.