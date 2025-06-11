Sonam warned her mother before marrying Raja Raghuvanshi: ‘You will see what I do to that person’

Sonam Raghuvanshi, who is now accused of orchestrating the murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon, had reportedly warned her family about the “consequences” if she was forced to marry him. Sonam Raghuvanshi had warned her mother Sangeeta of 'consequences' before marrying Raja Raghuvanshi.(ANI)

According to statements shared by cops cited by NDTV, Vipin Raghuvanshi, Raja’s elder brother, told police that Sonam had confided in her mother about her affair with Raj Kushwaha, before her wedding.

However, Kushwaha, 20, who worked as an accountant at her family’s business, was not accepted by her family.

Sonam had warned before marriage

“Vipin said Sonam had already informed her mother about her affair with Raj. She said she did not want to marry Raja. Her mother, however, objected to the relationship (with Raj),” NDTV quoted a police source.

The report further said that Sonam reluctantly agreed to marry Raja but issued a severe warning to her family. “Vipin alleged that Sonam agreed to compromise and marry Raja, but warned of consequences. She said, 'You will see what I do to that person. You all will have to bear the consequences. No one thought she would kill Raja,” the source added, according to NDTV.

Sonam and Raja, a 29-year-old transport businessman, married on May 11 in Indore. Just days later, while on their honeymoon in Meghalaya, Raja was allegedly murdered by Sonam with the help of Raj and three other men.

A senior police officer involved in the case told HT, “Raj Kushwaha claims he didn’t want to support Sonam and at the last moment, cancelled his plan to go to Meghalaya. He also allegedly asked the three others not to go, but they went to see Meghalaya after Sonam booked the tickets.”

"Even at the last moment, the three refused to kill, but Sonam insisted and said she would give ₹15 lakh for that. Police are verifying these claims,” the cop added.

Meghalaya murder case

The probe initially appeared to be that of a missing couple who lost their route while trekking. Still, the discovery of Raja’s body on June 2, about 20 km from the homestay, when the two could not be located after checking out of a homestay in Nongriat village on May 23, revealed the shocking murder plot.

Investigators said Raja was killed as part of a conspiracy involving Sonam, Raj, and three hired men. Sonam had gone missing after the incident and reportedly stayed with Raj in a hotel room. She was later sent to Indore, where she stayed for two days.

Sonam was arrested on Tuesday after surrendering at a police station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. The same night, she was brought to Shillong. Her arrest followed the capture of Raj Kushwaha and three other suspects from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.