Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother '100% sure' she killed Raja Raghuvanshi: 'Used to tie rakhi to Raj Kushwaha'

Govind, the elder brother of Sonam Raghuvanshi, said on Wednesday that he is "100 percent sure" that her sister killed her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya last month. He also confirmed that every year, she used to tie a rakhi on the wrist of Raj Kushwaha, the co-accused with whom she allegedly had an affair. Indore: Family members of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was murdered during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, cut out the picture of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi from a poster.(PTI)

"According to the evidence found so far, I am 100% sure that she has committed this murder. All the accused in this case are related to Raj Kushwaha. We have broken our ties with Sonam Raghuvanshi. I apologise to Raja's family," Govind, the accused's brother, said in Indore.

Govind visited the victim's family in Indore. Later, he addressed the media and said his sister should be hanged if she is the culprit.

He said his family has severed ties with Sonam Raghuvanshi and will fight for justice for Raja Raghuvanshi.

"Sonam doesn't consider herself guilty. There has been no contact...We have severed all ties with her...We will fight on behalf of Raja (Raghuvanshi)," he added.

He further said that Raj Kushwaha, the co-accused who allegedly had an affair with Sonam Raghuvanshi, used to call her didi (elder sister).

"Raj Kushwaha always used to call her 'didi'. For the last three years, Sonam has been tying a rakhi to Raj Kushwaha," he added.

Meghalaya honeymoon murder

Sonam Raghuvanshi and Raja Raghuvanshi went to Meghalaya on their honeymoon last month. On May 23, they disappeared. The Indore man's body was found in a gorge on June 2. Last week, Sonam appeared in UP's Ghazipur, claiming she had been drugged and kidnapped -- a claim police have emphatically dismissed.

Vipin Raghuvanshi, the brother of Raja Raghuvanshi, told ANI: "Govind (Sonam Raghuvanshi's brother) was in touch with me. He told me that he will be coming to my house and he wants to confess that his sister made a mistake. He wanted to say that his sister should be hanged for the mistake she made".

Raj Kushwaha's mother calls her son 'innocent'

Raj Kushwaha's mother said that her son was being falsely implicated and that he was innocent.

"My son cannot do anything like this. He is just 20 years old... He is my everything... My son worked in Sonam's brother's factory... He is being falsely accused. I request the government to prove him innocent. He is innocent," she told the news agency on Tuesday.