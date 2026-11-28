The Bihar government has decided to go paperless, with the latest models of iPads issued to the chief minister, deputy chief ministers, all ministers, the chief secretary, the additional chief secretary (cabinet), secretaries to the CM and a handful of other key officers for official work.

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary (in picture) also chaired the first paperless meeting of the council of ministers in Patna on Wednesday. (HT Photos ) more less

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Chief minister Samrat Choudhary also chaired the first paperless meeting of the council of ministers in Patna on Wednesday.

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The move has cost the state over ₹2.20 crore, with officials saying the expenditure could be recovered through savings on paper, printing and manual file handling, possibly within six to seven months. The system is designed to speed up the circulation of urgent proposals and reduce the physical movement of bulky agendas.

e-cabinet system rolled out after weeks of trials

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{{^usCountry}} The software, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), runs on authorised iPads managed by the cabinet secretariat department. Following around one-and-a-half months of trial runs and training sessions for ministers and officials, the platform was activated at the latest cabinet meeting. The same application, with limited features, can also be accessed on designated laptops running Android, additional chief secretary (cabinet) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The software, developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), runs on authorised iPads managed by the cabinet secretariat department. Following around one-and-a-half months of trial runs and training sessions for ministers and officials, the platform was activated at the latest cabinet meeting. The same application, with limited features, can also be accessed on designated laptops running Android, additional chief secretary (cabinet) Arvind Kumar Chaudhary said. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior cabinet secretariat officer noted that ministers already receive advanced laptops from their respective departments. However, a senior cabinet minister said most ministers rarely operate these devices themselves, with personal assistants handling the iPads and laptops in practice, despite the training sessions organised by the department.

Files and iPads to coexist for now

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For now, the old and new systems will operate side by side. Hard copies of agendas will continue to be distributed for the next few weeks before physical files are phased out completely.

“Both systems of the cabinet meeting, physical as well as e-cabinet, will run concurrently for the next few weeks before finally discontinuing the presentation of hard copies,” the ACS said.

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Bihar has become the 12th state to shift cabinet proceedings online. The first e-cabinet meeting cleared 34 proposals, including a major administrative sanction for the Patna water supply project under AMRUT 2.0.

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The digital push in the executive comes against the backdrop of similar changes already under way in the legislature. Under the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), tablets have been installed on the desks of members in both Houses. The Bihar Legislative Council was among the early adopters, with devices installed at every member's seat several years ago.

In the Assembly, tablets have also been installed as part of the paperless push, including at the desks of ministers who are members of the House. However, a nodal officer of the Assembly clarified that ministers were not given additional personal devices beyond those provided during the initial phase of the Council's digital rollout.

The e-cabinet is the latest addition to Bihar's gradual shift towards digital governance. Whether the gadgets become tools of greater efficiency or remain largely in the hands of personal staff will become clearer in the weeks ahead, as the paper-based and digital systems continue to operate in parallel.