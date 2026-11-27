MUMBAI: As the Union Cabinet cleared the Delimitation Bill to restructure the country’s parliamentary constituencies on Friday, it was clear that the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is likely to break ranks with the Congress to support the bill, if only to stall defection of its MPs, said party insiders. Why NCP (SP) changed its stance on delimitation 6 months after voting against it more

The move was discussed within NCP (SP) soon after defections of 20 TMC MPs in May and 6 from Shiv Sena (UBT) in June, and the DMK parting ways with the Congress earlier, to build bridges with the BJP.

So, when the Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Thursday that the central government would convene a special session of Parliament from November 30, the NCP (SP) issued a whip directing its MPs to attend the session and adhere to the party’s stand, even though the move might jolt the Opposition unity, given Pawar’s stature in the INDIA alliance – NCP (SP) has eight Lok Sabha MPs and one Rajya Sabha MP.

On Friday evening, senior NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad almost announced the party’s final call — “Our party has decided to support the Delimitation Bill” —after meeting Pawar at Breach Candy Hospital. However, Sule exercised caution, saying, “No decision would be taken without reading the draft of the bill. We will sit together and discuss it. The party will make its stand clear on the floor of the House on Monday.”

“Awhad probably spoke in the context of the 50% increase in seats and reservation for women,” she added.

Sule, the party’s national working president and Pawar’s daughter, is also likely to skip the Opposition-led INDIA alliance meeting scheduled for Saturday in New Delhi, citing her father’s health. Pawar was admitted to hospital for the third time in a month due to health issues. The party, however, will send its Ahmednagar MP Nilesh Lanke for the INDIA meeting.

In her statement on the Bill on Thursday, Sule had indicated that the party would support the legislation in the national interest, for which she had outlined three conditions: The implementation of women’s reservation; a 50% increase in Lok Sabha seats across all states; and adequate representation for Opposition parties in the delimitation commission tasked with redrawing constituency boundaries.

While these developments indicate the party’s stand despite opposition from Congress and the Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) itself had voted against the bill in April. So, what changed in the last six months?

A senior leader from the party, who did not wish to be named, said, “Some MPs had made it clear that they would not be able to survive if the party did not join the government, as they were not receiving development funds. Voters will seek answers during elections, and they will not be able to offer a convincing response to back their poor performance.”

Arguing for the party’s change in stance since April, a top NCP (SP) leader said, “It is true we opposed the bill in April – even today we won’t support it if it is based only on the increase in the population – but things changed gradually. We could see the ruling party had gathered numbers. Sena (UBT) and TMC MPs defected to the ruling side. Our party could have been next. We can be in politics only if we survive.”

The proverbial last straw, he said, was the parting of ways between the Congress and DMK in Tamil Nadu. “The DMK leadership was hurt by Congress’s decision. It should have been handled tactfully but Congress did not seem to bother. Soon after, the BJP got in touch with them to ensure that 22 MPs of the party extend their support to the bill. Once that happened, there was no way the bill could not be cleared in the Lok Sabha,” the leader revealed.

That’s when Pawar established direct communication with the top leadership in the central government. “Pawar saheb was directly in touch with PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. The only other person who was part of this communication was Supriya Sule,” the leader said.

While the party is yet to clarify its stand on whether it would join the BJP-led NDA or stay in the opposition, NCP (SP) leaders HT spoke to indicated this as their clear preference – at the state and the Centre. “We are supporting the delimitation bill, anyway, which means the Opposition parties would not want us to continue with them. In that case, it is better to be in power,” said a senior party leader and former minister.

The leader said the party is not fully convinced by the Opposition’s claim that the BJP will use delimitation to its advantage. According to him, fears of gerrymandering do not always hold up. While critics point to the BJP’s landslide victory in the Assam Assembly elections, he noted that the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) won a record number of seats in Jammu and Kashmir after delimitation. “Pawar saheb said the same voters go to the polls regardless of boundary changes, adding that if voters turn against a party, they will vote against it anyway.”

Meanwhile, even as the leadership is deciding to vote for the bill, there was some discontent within NCP (SP). Not all MPs of the party embraced the idea.

Pointing out to a lack of discussion in the party over supporting the Delimitation Bill and reacting to Awhad’s announcement, Wardha MP Amar Kale said: “If it is true and the party has taken such a decision without consulting the MPs then it is unfortunate as we are going to vote in the Parliament.” He added, “The leadership has not discussed anything with us about the Bill so far.”

Four of the party MPs, including Kale, defeated BJP candidates to win the election in 2024. “Those who voted for us are anti-BJP and secular voters. There was a significant chunk of Dalit and minority voters. We don’t know how they will react to us joining hands with the BJP. Secondly, what if our constituencies are redrawn and our core support areas are split,” said an MP who did not want to be named.

Meanwhile, party MLA Rohit Pawar posted on social media: “Instead of Ramayana based on sacrifice, Mahabharata seems to be built on the foundations of self-interest.”