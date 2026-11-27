A country's economic progress depends not only on the strength of its financial institutions but also on the regulatory and judicial frameworks that govern them. As economies become increasingly interconnected and financial markets grow more sophisticated, decisions involving banks, investors and commercial institutions can have consequences that extend far beyond the parties directly involved. In such an environment, the relationship between law and economics assumes particular significance. Legal certainty remains essential, but so does an understanding of the economic realities within which institutions operate. Economy (Shutterstock)

Financial institutions perform a critical role in sustaining economic activity. They facilitate investments, support businesses, mobilise savings and provide credit to individuals and enterprises. However, their operations also expose them to risks arising from market volatility, inadequate capital, poor governance and changing economic conditions. When a financial institution encounters distress, the challenge is not simply to determine who is legally responsible but also to establish a resolution mechanism that protects the wider financial system from instability.

This makes regulatory frameworks particularly important. Financial regulations are designed to establish accountability, maintain institutional discipline and ensure that financial institutions have adequate safeguards against potential crises. However, regulations must also be sufficiently clear, consistent and adaptable to address situations that may not follow conventional patterns. Ambiguity in regulatory provisions can create uncertainty among financial institutions, investors and regulators, complicating decision-making precisely when timely intervention becomes necessary.

One of the most important considerations during a financial crisis is the allocation of losses. When an institution becomes financially distressed, the consequences must be distributed among different stakeholders, including shareholders, creditors, investors and, in certain circumstances, the public sector. The manner in which these responsibilities are allocated influences the incentives of market participants and determines how much risk is ultimately transferred to the wider economy. A well-designed resolution framework must, therefore, establish a transparent hierarchy of responsibilities while ensuring that the burden of institutional failure does not disproportionately fall on taxpayers.

Financial instruments designed to absorb risk are an important part of this architecture. They provide institutions with mechanisms to manage financial stress without immediately depending on external assistance. However, their effectiveness depends on the certainty that contractual provisions and regulatory safeguards will operate as intended. If investors remain uncertain about how such instruments will be treated during a crisis, the resulting risk perception can influence investment decisions, increase borrowing costs and weaken confidence in the financial system.

The Supreme Court's decision in the AT1 verdict involving Yes Bank illustrates how judicial interpretations of financial instruments can have wider implications for banking stability and investor confidence. The case also highlights the importance of clearly defined regulatory authority and procedures during the resolution of distressed financial institutions. Such disputes demonstrate why legal reasoning in financial matters must engage with the economic purpose of the instruments and the potential consequences of their interpretation.

This does not mean that economic considerations should override established legal principles or that judicial scrutiny should be weakened in the interests of financial institutions. The protection of contractual rights, procedural fairness and institutional accountability remains fundamental to the rule of law. However, legal decisions involving complex financial arrangements also require an appreciation of how individual outcomes can influence market behaviour, institutional balance sheets and the broader economy. The objective should be to develop an approach in which legal safeguards and economic stability reinforce rather than undermine each other.

Investor confidence is particularly sensitive to uncertainty. Financial markets function on the understanding that rules will be applied consistently and that risks can be assessed with reasonable predictability. When regulatory interpretations change or institutional responsibilities remain unclear, investors may demand higher returns to compensate for the additional uncertainty. This can increase the cost of capital, discourage long-term investments and make financial institutions more vulnerable during periods of economic stress.

Consequently, economic literacy within regulatory institutions and the judiciary deserves greater attention. Financial disputes increasingly involve sophisticated instruments, interconnected markets and complex risk-sharing arrangements. A deeper understanding of these mechanisms can help decision-makers assess not only the immediate legal questions but also the possible implications for employment, credit availability, business continuity and financial stability. Specialised training and greater engagement with financial experts could strengthen the quality of institutional decision-making without compromising judicial independence.

The speed at which financial disputes are resolved is equally important. Unlike many conventional commercial disagreements, disputes involving distressed financial institutions can have immediate implications for market confidence and the availability of capital. Prolonged uncertainty can affect business operations, investor sentiment and the ability of institutions to plan their future. Specialised mechanisms and time-bound procedures for resolving complex financial disputes could help minimise these disruptions while preserving the necessary scope for judicial scrutiny.

As India advances towards its ambition of becoming a developed economy, the resilience of its financial institutions will remain central to sustainable growth. This requires more than robust banks and well-capitalised markets. It demands regulatory clarity, accountable institutions, predictable legal processes and a judiciary equipped to appreciate the economic dimensions of financial disputes. Ultimately, the strength of a financial system lies not merely in its ability to withstand crises but also in the quality of the institutions that respond to them. Bridging the understanding between law and economics is, therefore, essential to building a financial architecture that inspires confidence, distributes risk responsibly and supports long-term economic progress.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Charan Singh, former RBI Chair, professor of economics, IIM Bangalore and Dr Atul Mehta, associate professor, UNSW Bengaluru.