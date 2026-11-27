#DelhiTalkies
What: Ōta Tokyo 2026
Where: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, Sector 25, Dwarka
When: November 28 & 29
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: www.district.in
Nearest Metro Station: Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 (Orange Line)
#Staged
What: 14th Guru ML Koser Festival of Music & Dance
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: November 27 & 28
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#KhauDelhi
What: Horn OK Please 17.0
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 14), Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road
When: November 28 & 29
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: ₹299 to ₹1,899 (Book here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Mehfil Edition 3.0 – Golden Era Bollywood
Where: Drop By, 84, Hemkunt Colony, Greater Kailash I
When: November 28
Timing: 6pm
Entry: ₹2,000 (Book here)
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: YOUFORIA Chapter Parth Ft. Hrutul
Where: Red Fort, Old Delhi
When: November 28
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: ₹4,999 (Tickets available here)
Nearest Metro Station: Lal Quila/Red Fort (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Tabla Workshop Ft. Pt Suresh Talwalkar
Where: Nirankari Vocational Centre, Sant Nirankari Public School, Sant Nirankari Colony
When: November 28 & 29
Timing: 9am
Entry: Free (Details here)
Nearest Metro Station: GTB Nagar & Model Town (Yellow Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Caring for Sculptures
Where: Triveni Sculpture Court, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: November 28
Timing: 11am to 2pm
Entry: ₹650 onwards
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
Where: CoEK Office, 4th Floor, NIFT Campus, Hauz Khas
When: November 26 to 30
Timing: 11am to 4.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas (Yellow & Magenta Lines)
#UpNext
What: Photowalk | Yamuna Ghat
Where (Meeting Point): Entrance Gate Yamuna Ghat
When: November 29
Timing: 6.15am
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Kashmere Gate (Violet Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction