Bihar MLC election results: BJP’s Narendra Prasad Singh wins Tirhut Teachers’ seat

The BJP-led NDA won the Tirhut Teachers’ seat and was leading on two others, while the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) led in the Darbhanga Teachers’ constituency in the biennial elections for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats - four each in the Teachers’ and Graduates’ constituencies - on Tuesday.

Counting of votes, which began at 8 am on Tuesday, was slow as ballot papers were used in the polls. (@ANI/X)

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The NDA opened its tally when BJP candidate Narendra Prasad Singh (2,945 votes) won the Tirhut Teachers’ seat with 594 votes, defeating his nearest rival Bhushan Jha (2,351 votes), an independent. Sitting MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh (1,967) of the CPI came third, officials said on Tuesday. Narendra Singh was the runner-up to Sanjay Singh during the 2020 Tirhut Teachers’ polls. Follow live updates on MLC election results 2026 here.

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BJP’s Dr Narendra Kumar Yadav, with 2,396 first preference votes, continued to maintain a lead over his nearest rivals JSP’s Rajneesh Ranjan (1,608 votes) and RJD’s Nitesh Kumar (1410 votes) after the third round in the Kosi Graduates' constituency.

Deep Dive Who won the Tirhut Teachers’ seat in the Bihar MLC elections? BJP candidate Narendra Prasad Singh won with 2,945 votes, defeating independent candidate Bhushan Jha by 594 votes. CPI’s sitting MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh finished third. Which candidates were leading in other Bihar MLC constituencies? BJP’s Narendra Kumar Yadav was leading in Kosi Graduates, while Nawal Kishore Yadav led in Patna Teachers. JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar was narrowly ahead in Patna Graduates, and Jan Suraaj Party’s Suresh Prasad Rai led in Darbhanga Teachers. Why did a Congress candidate protest at the Patna Teachers’ counting hall? Congress candidate Sanjay Yadav alleged that CCTV cameras were missing from inside the Bankipore counting hall, although wiring was present. He staged a sit-in and raised concerns about the lack of surveillance.

Nawal Kishore Yadav of the BJP was also leading in the Patna Teachers’ constituency over his nearest rival Dr Sanjeev Singh of the RJD.

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{{^usCountry}} Sitting MLC Neeraj Kumar of the JD(U) was leading the high-voltage Patna Graduates’ contest by a thin margin against his nearest rival Dilip Kumar of the RJD. Anuj Singh of the JSP was trailing at the third spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sitting MLC Neeraj Kumar of the JD(U) was leading the high-voltage Patna Graduates’ contest by a thin margin against his nearest rival Dilip Kumar of the RJD. Anuj Singh of the JSP was trailing at the third spot. {{/usCountry}}

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The Patna Graduates’ constituency has emerged as the principal political flashpoint amid an open confrontation within the Janata Dal (United) between Mokama MLA Anant Singh and sitting MLC Neeraj Kumar, a senior JD(U) leader and former minister, seeking a fourth consecutive term. Despite being a JD(U) MLA, Singh openly campaigned against Kumar and backed Jan Suraaj Party candidate Dr Anuj Singh, leading to Anant Singh’s suspension from the JD(U) for six years. The contest has become a test of the party’s ability to contain internal dissent and rally behind its official nominee.

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In a big boost to the JSP after its victory in the Bankipore assembly by-elections on August 3, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP)’s Suresh Prasad Rai was leading from the Darbhanga Teachers’ constituency over defending MLC Madan Mohan Jha of the Congress. The constituency witnessed a multi-cornered fight after RJD and CPM fielded separate candidates against the Congress nominee, splitting the Mahagathbandhan vote.

Heated argument breaks out

A heated argument broke out between the counting agents of JSP’s Rai and Congress candidate Jha inside the counting centre during the counting of votes for the Darbhanga Teachers’ constituency, prompting police to detain both the agents.

The argument was allegedly triggered over the use of mobile phones inside the counting centre. Police personnel present at the counting centre intervened and took both counting agents into custody to bring the situation under control.

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Also Read | Bihar MLC polls: Congress candidate alleges CCTV missing at Bankipore counting hall, stages sit-in

The RJD and Congress, part of the Mahagathbandhan, had neither opened their accounts nor were they leading on any seat till late Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Rahul Raj (2723 votes) was leading over Anand Pushkar (2440 votes) of the JD(U) from the Saran Teachers’ constituency. Defending MLC Afaque Ahmad (1999 votes) of the JSP was trailing at the third spot.

Graduate voters’ constituencies of Patna (59.56%), Darbhanga (54.73%), Tirhut (48.51%) and Kosi (54.73%) recorded an overall voter turnout of 53.42% during polls on October 23. The Teachers’ constituencies of Patna (74.75%), Saran (89.05%), Tirhut (82.99%) and Darbhanga (85.87%) recorded an overall voter turnout of 82.85%.

Counting of votes

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Counting of votes, which began at 8 am on Tuesday, was slow as ballot papers were used in the polls. The elections cover four Graduates’ constituencies — Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi — and four Teachers’ constituencies — Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran. The eight seats have a combined electorate of more than 5.32 lakh voters. Polling was held on October 23 amid tight security, with 933 polling stations set up across the state.

The counting for the council polls, held on October 23, will decide the electoral fate of 90 candidates in four Graduates’ seats and 60 in four Teachers’ constituencies.

Also Read | Agra MLC polls: ECI orders suspension of six supervisory officials, disciplinary proceedings against 21 others

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The counting is taking place at the Bihar School Examination Board's regional office in Purnea for the Kosi graduates seat, SVN Rajkiya Kanya Uchcha Madhyamik Vidyalaya for the Saran teachers constituency and the MIT administrative block in Muzaffarpur for both Tirhut seats, said a senior official at the chief electoral officer’s office in Patna.

For two seats in Patna, the counting was underway at Bankipur Government Girls' Senior Secondary School, while votes were being counted for two Darbhanga constituencies at Khel Bhawan-cum-Vyayamshala Bhawan, he said.

The final results are expected on Wednesday evening.

(With inputs from Aditya Nath Jha, Bishnu K Jha and Sandeep Bhaskar)