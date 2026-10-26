Agra MLC polls: ECI orders suspension of six supervisory officials, disciplinary proceedings against 21 others
Observer for Gorakhpur-Faizabad division teachers’ constituency replaced after allegations of irregularities
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday ordered immediate suspension of six supervisory officers, besides disciplinary proceedings against five presiding officers and 16 police personnel over dereliction of duty and lapses in supervision work during the biennial election for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from the Agra teachers’ constituency. Polling was held on October 23. Following complaints of irregularities, repolling was conducted at three polling stations on Monday.
The ECI has also relieved 2007-batch IAS officer Abhay as observer for the biennial election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council from the Gorakhpur-Faizabad division teachers’ constituency after BJP MLC Devendra Pratap Singh alleged irregularities in the election.
Prakash Bindu, a 2009-batch IAS officer, has been appointed in his place. The counting for 11 Legislative Council seats, including the Gorakhpur-Faizabad division teachers’ constituency, will be held on Tuesday (October 27).
In a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa, secretary, ECI, Suman Kumar Das said suspension orders against the six supervisory officers have been taken on the basis of the report submitted by the Agra divisional commissioner regarding the need for re-polling at three polling stations in the constituency.
The six officers who are to be placed under immediate suspension include OP Singh, sector magistrate, Harisharan Das, inspector crime branch and Sandeep Kumar, sub-inspector, Etmaddaula police station. All three were on duty at polling station number 21 (kshetra panchayat office) in Saiyan.
The other three officers against whom suspension order has been issued include Vishal Rathore, sector magistrate, Purushottam Pal, additional inspector, Fatehabad, Sumit Tyagi, sub-inspector, Ekta police station, in Agra. They were on duty at polling station number 26 (kshetra panchayat office), Fatehabad.
The ECI has also directed the authorities to issue charge sheets to the six officers and submit draft copies for vetting within 10 days. The poll body has also ordered disciplinary proceedings against five presiding officers and 16 police personnel deployed at polling stations 21 and 26 based on the divisional commissioner’s report. The authorities have been directed to send a compliance report to the ECI immediately.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRajesh Kumar Singh
Rajesh Kumar Singh is Assistant Editor, Hindustan Times, at the political bureau in Lucknow. An Alumnus of Ramjas College, Delhi and the University of Delhi, he has covered politics in the Hindi heartland Uttar Pradesh and Bihar for three decades and has written extensively on Dalit and OBC politics. He travelled across Uttar Pradesh to cover the panchayat, assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Along with writing on development issues, governance and public policy has done crime reporting, including Maoist activities in Bihar as well as activities of gangsters in East Uttar Pradesh, Jungle Party gang active on UP- Bihar border, dacoit gangs in Bundelkhand region and Sand Mafia active in various districts of UP. Has done investigations and reporting exposing multi-crore NRHM scam in UP, Nutrition scam, Medicine supply scam, irregularities in the flood management projects, weapon smuggling and human trafficking on Indo- Nepal border. He highlighted the deaths of children due to encephalitis in the districts of East Uttar Pradesh; the central and state government took cognisance of the report to launch schemes to check deaths and improve the facilities in the health centres and hospitals. He also reported on the social issues in East Uttar Pradesh and Bundelkhand- migration, farming crisis, water crisis, plight of the deprived communities- Musahar, Vantongiyas, Sahariya and Kol communities. He covers state government departments. He also travels to write human-interest stories and in-depth stories from the ground in the Bundelkhand, Purvanchal, and Rohilkhand regions of Uttar Pradesh.Read More