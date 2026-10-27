Bihar MLC polls: Congress candidate alleges CCTV missing at Bankipore counting hall, stages sit-in

Though videography of the entire counting process using ballot papers was being done, he said the absence of CCTV cameras raised suspicions of possible manipulation of the result.

Yadav said cameras had been installed on the counting premises but were missing from the hall itself, despite the presence of wiring. Follow live updates on MLC election results here

Allegations over the absence of CCTV cameras inside the counting hall surfaced at the Bankipore Government Girls High School on Tuesday, as Congress candidate Sanjay Yadav staged a sit-in demanding surveillance inside the venue for the Bihar Legislative Council’s Patna Teachers’ constituency election.

Was the vote-counting process being recorded at Bankipore despite the CCTV allegation?

Was the vote-counting process being recorded at Bankipore despite the CCTV allegation?

What did Congress candidate Sanjay Yadav allege about CCTV cameras at the Bankipore MLC counting hall?

What did Congress candidate Sanjay Yadav allege about CCTV cameras at the Bankipore MLC counting hall?

RJD candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh also expressed surprise over the alleged lack of cameras inside the hall. He said he would raise the matter with the Election Commission of India (ECI), pointing out that CCTV cameras were installed even in counting halls for panchayat elections.

Sitting MLC dismisses claims JD(U) candidate and sitting MLC Neeraj Kumar, however, downplayed the objections.

He said the Election Commission of India (ECI) closely monitored the counting process and questioned why opposition candidates were raising allegations soon after counting began at 8am. He wondered what further allegations they might make once the results were declared.

Among the frontrunners for the Patna Teachers’ seat are sitting MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav of the BJP, Sanjeev Singh (RJD), Vidya Jyoti (Jan Suraaj Party) and Sanjay Yadav (Cong).

Counting of votes is underway for 28 MLC seats across the Legislative Councils of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka.