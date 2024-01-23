Bihar OBC icon to get Bharat Ratna honour

Two-time Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur, who championed equitable distribution of reservation benefits and implemented quotas in jobs for other backward classes (OBCs) a decade before any national initiative in that direction, was on Tuesday awarded the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour. Former CM Karpoori Thakur (HT Archive)

The award, coming a day before the birth centenary of a leader whose legacy on affirmative action continues to reverberate in Bihar and among backward classes, was seen as a major outreach by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just months ahead of general elections, where caste is tipped to play a major role in shaping the narrative.

Popularly known as Jan Nayak (people’s hero) who mentored a generation of leaders in India’s heartland, Thakur became the 49th person to attain the honour and the 15th to receive it posthumously.

“I am delighted that the government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalised and a stalwart of equality and empowerment,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X.

“His unwavering commitment to uplift the downtrodden and his visionary leadership have left an indelible mark on India’s socio-political fabric. This award not only honours his remarkable contributions but also inspires us to continue his mission of creating a more just and equitable society.”

The Bharat Ratna was announced after five years. In 2019, former President Pranab Mukherjee, Jana Sangh stalwart Nanaji Deshmukh, and artiste Bhupen Hazarika won the award.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar welcomed the announcement but pointed out that it was a long-pending demand by his Janata Dal (United).

”This is a good decision by the central government. This award given on Karpoori Thakur’s 100th birth centenary will infuse positivity among Dalits, marginalised and oppressed sections. We have always been demanding that Karpoori Thakur ji be given the Bharat Ratna. A demand of many years has been fulfilled today,” Kumar said on X.

Born in 1924 in the village of Pitaunjhia, now known as Karpoori Gram in Samastipur, Thakur belonged to the Nai or barber community that constituted around 1.6% of the state’s population in the 1970s. He first won an election to the state assembly from Tajpur seatin 1952 and never lost over the next 33 years. He was chief minister of Bihar for two terms — first for about six months in 1970 as the leader of the Socialist Party, and then again for just short of two years between June 1977 and April 1979 as head of the Janata Party government.

But he is better known for consolidating the backward castes into a potent bloc and pushing for sub-divisions within the OBC quota for the upliftment of the most backward groups. A dedicated socialist, Thakur was among the first leaders to feel the need to segregate the most deprived among the backward classes but often faced stiff resistance from within his own party.

Thakur’s son and JD(U) member of parliament Ram Nath Thakur thanked the government on behalf of the people of Bihar.

“I want to thank the central government on behalf of my party, myself and the 15 crore people in Bihar. I do not see this politically. 36 years after his death, on the eve of his 100th birth centenary, the central government has taken this decision that he should be given this award,” he said.

During his second term, he implemented the Mungeri Lal Commission which recommended 20% percent quota in government jobs for backward classes, 3% to women and 3% for economically backward classes . It also reserved 24% in education for backward classes.

His script of backward class politics ultimately set the tone for the Mandal Commission, which ushered in quotas for OBCs at the national level in 1990. Bihar’s ruling coalition also referred to Thakur’s legacy while announcing a caste-based survey last year.

A government communique said that Thakur was a key figure in the struggle against social discrimination and inequality. “His commitment to affirmative action gave representation and opportunities to the poor, oppressed, exploited and deprived sections of the country. His policies and reforms were pioneering in bringing about significant changes in the lives of many, especially in the fields of education, employment and farmer welfare,” it said.

By honouring Thakur, the communique said, the government recognised his role as a symbol of democracy and social justice. “The government also acknowledges his deep impact as a motivating figure for the marginalised sections of society. His life and work embody the spirit of the Indian Constitution, which advocates for equality.”

The announcement came ahead Bihar government’s planned celebrations to stake claim to the legacy of Thakur. Over the past couple of years, Bihar has emerged as a battle ground for social justice politics, especially after its caste survey showed backward communities comprise nearly two-thirds of the population.

The government consequently expanded reservations to 75% in the state. Since then, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, which includes the Rashtriya Janata Dal and JD(U), has pushed for a nationwide caste census.

BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi said that the PM had done what nobody else had done before. “Karpooriji deserved this because he worked for the poor. Narendra Modi is doing the same today, and he deserved praise for the decision,” he said.

RJD leader Ekta Yadav said that the Bharat Ratna was a fitting tribute to a great socialist leader, while the Congress said that the timing of the award was decidedly political.

Experts questioned if the move will yield electoral dividends.

“After the caste survey findings, those opposed to the exercise are trying to create space. The JD(U) and RJD have been consolidating their reach and it remains to be seen if the BJP will get some benefit,” said DM Diwakar, former director of the AN Sinha Institute for Social Studies.