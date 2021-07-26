Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Bihar Oppn MLAs reach assembly in helmets as Monsoon session begins
india news

Bihar Oppn MLAs reach assembly in helmets as Monsoon session begins

The gesture was a mark of protest against being evicted from the legislature by security personnel on March 23 following a major ruckus inside the Assembly.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 12:32 PM IST
The MLAs were wearing helmets and carrying first aid boxes. (ANI Twitter)

A number of Opposition MLAs in Bihar reached the Assembly wearing helmets and carrying first aid kits on the first day of the Monsoon session as a mark of protest against being evicted from the legislature by security personnel on March 23.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) legislator Satish Kumar said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar had called goons to lynch the MLAs inside the Assembly on the fateful day when unprecedented ruckus was witnessed over the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021 that was introduced to give its police more teeth, deemed necessary in view of the increasingly complex security needs of the state.

“Suspension of policemen is not a punishment," the RJD MLA was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Police personnel had been called to assist the marchals carry out the legislators after a few of the opposition leaders restricted Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha from leaving his chamber.

The monsoon session of the Assembly is likely to be an eventful and chaotic one as the opposition parties have chalked out a strategy to corner the coalition government of the Janata Dal -United (JD-U) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on issues such as rising prices of fuel, cooking gas, fertilisers and edible oil.

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav wrote to the Speaker, saying opposition legislators were scared to enter the House due to the March 23 incident. “Our MLAs are now afraid of entering the House and raising questions there...let us know the result of the investigation on the March 23 incident. That was a black day which will never be forgotten," Yadav wrote.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nitish kumar bihar cm nitish kumar rjd tejashwi yadav rjd
TRENDING NEWS

APJ Abdul Kalam’s bust entirely made of scrap installed by Indian Railways

Doggo’s playtime with elderly owner on merry-go-round may melt your heart

Shy cat hides behind vet while taking vaccines. Clip is too cute to miss

Sweet video of an armadillo may remind you of Pokemon. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Gehana Vasisth
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Live Updates Day 1
Guru Purnima 2021
Olympics
Google Doodle
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP