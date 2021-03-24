Bihar police arrest 14 people for illegal sand mining in Rohtas, seize 55 trucks

Fourteen people were arrested, 55 trucks, three tractors and a heavy vehicle were seized during a crackdown against illegal sand mining in Bihar’s Rohtas district, police said on Tuesday.

The raids were conducted in Dehri, Nasariganj, Indrapuri, Karakat and Darihat police station areas near Sone river.

“Cases were registered against the accused with concerned police stations under Sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Bihar Minerals Rules, superintendent of police (SP),” Ashish Bharti said.

Police carried out the raids after a tip-off. The vehicles were seized from the illegal mining site, police said.

The arrested drivers and miners were identified as Chandan Yadav of Ramgarh, Pankaj Kumar of Dehri, Raju Kumar of Baghaila, Hiralal Paswan of Sasaram, Hareram Paswan of Dinara, Amarjeet and Vishal Yadav of Chandauli (UP), Dharmu Mallah of Durgawati, Dhananjay Chaudhary of Shivsagar, Majanu Ali and Ashok Kumar Pal of Chenari, Jitendra Kumar of Tilauthu, Manish Kumar of Obra and Chhotan Kumar of Inrapuri, said police.

“We will continue the raids”, Bharti said.