Bihar releases fresh caste survey data, says 33% OBCs, 42% SCs are poor

PATNA: Nearly 33% of people from the backward classes and the extremely backward classes (EBC) in Bihar are poor, according to the socio-economic data of the caste survey tabled by the Bihar government in the state assembly on Tuesday.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav (HT PHOTO)

According to the data, the scheduled castes (42.92% poor) and scheduled tribes (42.7% poor) were among the most impoverished communities in the state and the proportion of the poor was the lowest among the general category (25.09%).

The government said households earning less than ₹6,000 a month were classified as poor.

The Bihar government released the preliminary results of the caste survey on October 2, which showed that backward communities comprise nearly two-thirds of Bihar’s population. The results announced in October also indicated that extremely backward communities — which comprises 112 castes — constituted 36.01% of the population, and backward castes — formed by 30 communities — made up another 27.12%. Together, other backward classes (OBC) — the umbrella group consisting of backward castes and EBCs in the state — are 63.13%. Scheduled Castes form 19.65% and Scheduled Tribes 1.68%. Upper castes constitute 15.52% of the population.

The fresh set of data released on Tuesday indicated the socio-economic status of these communities.

It said within the general category castes, Bhumihars, Brahmins and Rajputs have the highest prevalence of poverty at 27.59%, 25.32% and 24.8% respectively, while Kayasthas have the least poor at 13.83%. Among the upper caste Muslims, Sheikhs have 25.84% poor, followed by Pathan (Khan) 22.2% and Syaad 17.61%.

Overall, 25.09% of the general category castes are classified as poor.

The data said that the poverty rate (33.16%) was higher among the backward classes. Yadavs, who make up 14% of the state’s population, have 35.8% poor. Kushwaha (34.3%), Kurmi (29.9%), Baniya (24.6%), Momin Muslim (26.7%), Dhuniya Muslim (31.4%) and Bind (44.1%).

The poverty rate for the extremely backward classes was 33.58%.

Arun Kumar