Bihar: Scuffle breaks out over post supporting Nupur Sharma, several detained

A scuffle broke out between two groups in Bihar's Bhojpur district over a social media post, allegedly about former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, posted by a person in one of the two sides. The persons involved in the fight on Tuesday night were detained to prevent the deterioration of law and order in the area.

Several sporadic incidents of violence have been happening over the past few weeks in connection to remarks made by Sharma on Prophet Mohammed, with some in favour and some protesting.

The latest incident took place in Bhojpur's Arrah. According to reports, a person had posted in support of Nupur Sharma on Facebook nearly a week ago. The matter escalated after another person posted a comment on the post leading to the scuffle between the two groups.

Following the incident, the police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

"Some people were taking tea in a shop. They had an argument over a social media post following which there was a scuffle. The people should not believe the rumours. It was a matter of a small fight between two youths. They have been brought in and detained so no law and order situation may occur," said Rajkumar, the district magistrate of Arrah.

The incident comes days after the horrific killing of a tailor in Udaipur as well as the killing of a chemist in Amravati.

Earlier today, a lawyer from Ajmer claimed he has received threats on social media for a specific "Udaipur-like beheading". The Bar Association, on behalf of the lawyer, submitted a memorandum to the Ajmer superintendent of police (SP) and sought action in the matter.

Bhanu Pratap Singh Chauhan, the lawyer, said that he had come across a video related to Nupur Sharma's statement on social media where the discussion was on Tipu Sultan. After watching the video, he dropped a comment.

"The discussion on social media was very normal and peaceful. The next day when I opened YouTube, I saw a notification in which a person named Sohail Syed had threatened to behead me," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli was beheaded by two men in the city's Maldas street area. The crime was committed in retaliation to a social media post the deceased shared in support of Nupur Sharma.

