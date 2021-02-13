Bihar signs MoU with UNEP for climate resilience and low carbon development

The Bihar government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) for climate resilience and low carbon development strategy formulation.

Officials said UNEP will provide technical assistance to Bihar to prepare its greenhouse gas inventory and carry out climate impact scenario and vulnerability assessments. It will also suggest revisions to the State Action Plans on Climate Change.

According to the UNEP, countries globally are committed to achieving net-zero emissions goal by around mid-century. At the beginning of 2021, 126 countries – accounting for 51% of global greenhouse gas emissions – have net-zero goals that are formally adopted, announced or under consideration.

Officials said Bihar has registered higher economic growth in the past few years. The state is highly vulnerable to the climate crisis, which may undermine its developmental efforts. Officials underlined the role of state government in identifying and addressing local adaptation and mitigation measures to deal with the climate crisis.

Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was present at the signing ceremony on Friday, said the crisis rings a global alarm and warrants immediate attention and action. "Climate change mitigation and adaption, along with environmental sustainability, has been a focus area of the government. The collaboration is a key step in the right direction that aims at strengthening existing policies and proactive actions taken to combat climate change effectively.”

Bihar State Pollution Control Board chairman Ashok Ghosh said to fight global warming and climatic crisis, they need to equalise carbon emission and neutrality. "UNEP will help us in analysis and strategy formulation for striving a balance between source and sink of carbon emission."

Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad said the new agreement is another addition to the green initiatives taken by Bihar.