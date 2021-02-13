Bihar signs MoU with UNEP for climate resilience and low carbon development
- UNEP will provide technical assistance to Bihar to prepare its greenhouse gas inventory and carry out climate impact scenario and vulnerability assessments.
The Bihar government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) for climate resilience and low carbon development strategy formulation.
Officials said UNEP will provide technical assistance to Bihar to prepare its greenhouse gas inventory and carry out climate impact scenario and vulnerability assessments. It will also suggest revisions to the State Action Plans on Climate Change.
According to the UNEP, countries globally are committed to achieving net-zero emissions goal by around mid-century. At the beginning of 2021, 126 countries – accounting for 51% of global greenhouse gas emissions – have net-zero goals that are formally adopted, announced or under consideration.
Officials said Bihar has registered higher economic growth in the past few years. The state is highly vulnerable to the climate crisis, which may undermine its developmental efforts. Officials underlined the role of state government in identifying and addressing local adaptation and mitigation measures to deal with the climate crisis.
Union minister Babul Supriyo, who was present at the signing ceremony on Friday, said the crisis rings a global alarm and warrants immediate attention and action. "Climate change mitigation and adaption, along with environmental sustainability, has been a focus area of the government. The collaboration is a key step in the right direction that aims at strengthening existing policies and proactive actions taken to combat climate change effectively.”
Bihar State Pollution Control Board chairman Ashok Ghosh said to fight global warming and climatic crisis, they need to equalise carbon emission and neutrality. "UNEP will help us in analysis and strategy formulation for striving a balance between source and sink of carbon emission."
Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad said the new agreement is another addition to the green initiatives taken by Bihar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra receives ₹1,511 crore in contributions
- The mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya will go on for the next two weeks and will end on February 27. The drive began on January 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vistara to start non-stop flights to Maldives from March 3
- Vistara will operate flights thrice a week to Male under India’s travel bubble agreement with Maldives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament on defence decides to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in eastern Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Right to protest cannot be anytime and everywhere, says Supreme Court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian elected as Oxford University Student Union president
- According to Oxford University, Samant received 1,966 of the 3,708 votes. This is more than votes received by her opponents combined
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Nirmala Sitharaman's 10 questions for Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue operation underway at tunnel in Joshimath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena urges Centre to recall Maharashtra Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt raises upper ceiling of family pensions from ₹45k to ₹125k per month
- The statement further outlined that since the highest pay has been revised to ₹250,000 taking into account the recommendations by seventh Central Pay Commission (CPC) recommendations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tea planters in Bihar seek exemption from land ceiling
- Under the Bihar Agriculture Investment Promotion Policy (BAIPP) the state government has introduced tea as one of the important investment categories to boost the sector.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vistara to start flights between Mumbai and Male from March 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar signs MoU with UNEP for climate resilience and low carbon development
- UNEP will provide technical assistance to Bihar to prepare its greenhouse gas inventory and carry out climate impact scenario and vulnerability assessments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mob attacks vigilance team in Bihar, frees official accused of bribery
- A crow of over people people manhandled a police team and and escaped with the accused officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh holds panchayat polls in Odisha village despite official protest
- Odisha had accused Andhra Pradesh of contempt of court by holding the panchayat election in three border villages.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to identify more locations for nature and eco-tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox