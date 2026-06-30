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Bihar STF arrests gangster Sanjay Singh on run for 1 year

Sanjay Singh is leader of the Pandav Sena gang and is wanted in 27 cases pertaining to massacre, murder, extortion, abduction, and arms act

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 03:21 pm IST
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
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Sanjay Singh, leader of the private militia Pandav Sena and charged in 27 cases in Bihar pertaining to murder, extortion, abduction, and arms act, was arrested from Patna Junction on Tuesday morning by the Bihar STF (Special Task Force), police said. Singh had evaded arrest for the past one year in a case related to the recovery of an AK-47 assault rifle, live cartridges and a .315 bore rifle.

The Pandav Sena is a criminal gang formed in the 1990s by some rich landowners in central Bihar. (Getty Images)

The Pandav Sena is a criminal gang formed in the 1990s by some rich landowners in central Bihar. The group is involved in illegal sand mining and has murdered several people. The 27 cases against Singh were registered in Patna, Jehanabad, Bhagalpur, Ranchi, Hajaribagh police stations.

Singh was wanted in a case registered with Bihta police station against him and 14 of his named associates on August 24, 2025. The FIR alleged that Singh’s associates were involved in illegal sand mining in the riverine areas of Saran, Bhojpur and Patna district and extorted 5,000 each from sand-laden boats. Those who refused to pay were threatened with weapons, police said.

Police carried out a raid on August 23, 2025, and caught 14 people and recovered an AK-47 assault rifle, a .315 bore rifle and 120 live cartridges of different bore.

Singh is a resident of Neema village in rural Patna. He had formed the Pandav Sena supposedly after splitting off from the Ranvir Sena, another organised criminal gang.

During the Rabri Devi’s rule in 2000, the Pandav Sena was mainly active in Jehanabad, Arwal, rural Patna and parts of Gaya Nalanda and Purnea. In 2004, police had arrested the gang members with Singh’s wife and sent them to judicial custody in Beur jail. Police had also seized sophisticated arms from their possession.

Patna SSP Kartikey K Sharma said that police will take Singh on remand in the recovery of AK-47 assault rifle case.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

ak-47 assault rifle sanjay singh
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